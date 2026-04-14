New $20 million REBF fund targets Nigeria’s off-grid sector

Keypoints

The Renewable Energy Blended Facility (REBF) , a $20 million impact debt fund, was unveiled in Lagos to provide long-term capital for off-grid energy projects.

, a $20 million impact debt fund, was unveiled in Lagos to provide long-term capital for off-grid energy projects. Developed by NoMAP , SNV Netherlands , and United Capital Plc , the fund offers loans between $500,000 and $1.5 million with ten-year repayment periods.

, , and , the fund offers loans between $500,000 and $1.5 million with ten-year repayment periods. The facility targets productive use of energy (PUE) in sectors like agriculture, light industry, e-mobility, and climate-smart infrastructure.

in sectors like agriculture, light industry, e-mobility, and climate-smart infrastructure. First call for proposals is slated for Q3 2026, with the first disbursements expected in early 2027.

Main Story

At a three-day dialogue held on March 27 at the Nordic Hotel, Victoria Island, a coalition of development finance actors formally introduced the REBF.

The fund is structured as a “blended” vehicle, pooling concessional and commercial capital to bridge the financing gap that standard Nigerian banks, often wary of rural markets typically ignore. By offering ten-year tenures, the REBF aims to provide the “patient capital” necessary for mini-grid operators and solar equipment providers to scale their operations.

The team behind the facility explained that the goal is to create a “bankable pipeline” of projects that can eventually stand on their own without development aid. The fund builds on successful pilots conducted between 2022 and 2024, which reached 22 communities and prioritized women-led businesses. Beyond simple electricity access, the REBF is designed to power “productive uses,” such as crop processing and light manufacturing, which directly increase the income-generating capacity of rural dwellers.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the REBF is the “impact-reality” gap, where ambitious projections of reaching 202,000 beneficiaries must contend with Nigeria’s volatile foreign exchange and weak rural infrastructure. Authorities must solve the problem of deal flow aggregation, as many potential borrowers in the off-grid sector lack the “stringent” documentation—such as completed financial models and regulatory approvals—required to pass the fund’s screening. Furthermore, there is a currency risk; while the fund aims to leverage local currency, the underlying capital often remains tied to international benchmarks, making repayment difficult if the Naira fluctuates. To achieve its target of a 30,000-tonne carbon reduction, the facility must ensure that its rigorous criteria do not inadvertently “choke out” the very MSMEs it aims to empower.

What’s Being Said

“Closing Nigeria’s energy access gap requires deliberate mobilisation of both concessional and commercial capital,” stated the REBF team .

. Project developers at the Lagos dialogue welcomed the ten-year repayment window, noting that standard two-to-three-year bank loans are “impossible” for rural mini-grids.

at the Lagos dialogue welcomed the ten-year repayment window, noting that standard two-to-three-year bank loans are “impossible” for rural mini-grids. SNV Netherlands emphasized that their Solar Marketplace will act as a bridge, providing the market intelligence necessary to lower the perceived risk for private investors.

emphasized that their Solar Marketplace will act as a bridge, providing the market intelligence necessary to lower the perceived risk for private investors. Economic critics have cautioned that for the fund to reach its goal of 1,650 smallholder farmers, it must simplify the “stringent” application process for non-corporate actors.

What’s Next

REBF is expected to open its formal portal for proposals in July 2026 (Q3) , targeting established developers with signed power purchase agreements.

is expected to open its formal portal for proposals in , targeting established developers with signed power purchase agreements. United Capital Plc is anticipated to lead the deal appraisal process through the end of 2026 to ensure financial viability.

is anticipated to lead the deal appraisal process through the end of 2026 to ensure financial viability. The first set of solar-powered productive use appliances funded by the REBF is likely to hit the market in the first quarter of 2027.

funded by the REBF is likely to hit the market in the first quarter of 2027. A monitoring framework will be established by NoMAP to track the promised 40% reduction in energy costs for participating rural businesses.

Bottom Line

The REBF is a strategic attempt to move Nigeria’s renewable energy sector from “pilot phase” to “commercial scale.” By combining the rigour of private equity with the patience of development aid, the fund is betting that rural productivity is the key to unlocking long-term energy investment.