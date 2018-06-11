Real Madrid Offer Cristiano Ronaldo £28.5 million to Thwart Man U Move

Real Madrid have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a staggering £28.5m annual contract to snub Manchester United.

Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid over frustrations regarding tax fraud allegations in Spain, which he denies.

The striker is reportedly unhappy with how Real have failed to give him financial assurances over the issue.

Manchester United and PSG are said to be the two clubs capable of matching Ronaldo’s enormous wage demands.

It was reported earlier this week that the Portugal international had asked for a £64m-a-season, five-year deal to remain in Madrid.

But Real have offered him a deal much lower than those demands – even though the figures are still eye-watering.

That is according to Spanish radio stations Cadena COPE.

They claim Real have lodged a £28.5m-a-year contract with Ronaldo’s representatives.

That includes a fixed £22m per season, with the remaining £6.5m reserved for bonuses.

Ronaldo will be incentivised to continue his glittering career. the breakdown of those bonuses are as follows:

– £1.75m for winning the Champions League again

– £1.32m for a La Liga title win

– £880,000 for a Copa del Rey win

– £880,000 apiece for being named the Best FIFA men’s player of the year

– £880,000 for winning the Ballon d’Or

– £423,000 for winning the la Liga golden boot

But it may not be enough to keep Ronaldo.

That’s because the deal still falls short of Lionel Messi’s £1.76m-a-week contract at Barcelona.