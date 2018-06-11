Trump, Kim Arrive Singapore for Historic Summit

Trump, Kim Arrive Singapore for Historic Summit

By
- June 11, 2018
- in INTERNATIONAL
54
0
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have arrived in Singapore for their historic summit.

Mr Trump flew in aboard Air Force One, a few hours after Mr Kim touched down with his entourage.

Their meeting – the first between a leader from the North and a sitting US president – will take place on Tuesday on the resort island of Sentosa.

Mr Trump has described it as a “one-time shot” at peace and said the two were in “unknown territory”.

The US hopes the summit will kick-start a process that eventually sees Mr Kim give up nuclear weapons.

The two leaders have had an extraordinary up-and-down relationship over the past 18 months, trading insults and threatening war before abruptly changing tack and moving towards a face-to-face meeting.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

20 Writers Qualify for Next Phase of The GTBank Dusty Manuscript Contest

After spending several weeks poring over more than