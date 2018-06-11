Trump, Kim Arrive Singapore for Historic Summit

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have arrived in Singapore for their historic summit.

Mr Trump flew in aboard Air Force One, a few hours after Mr Kim touched down with his entourage.

Their meeting – the first between a leader from the North and a sitting US president – will take place on Tuesday on the resort island of Sentosa.

Mr Trump has described it as a “one-time shot” at peace and said the two were in “unknown territory”.

The US hopes the summit will kick-start a process that eventually sees Mr Kim give up nuclear weapons.

The two leaders have had an extraordinary up-and-down relationship over the past 18 months, trading insults and threatening war before abruptly changing tack and moving towards a face-to-face meeting.