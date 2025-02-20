Real Madrid Ends Manchester City’s Comeback Hopes With Dominant Victory

Real Madrid once again proved why they are the kings of European football by defeating Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout stages for the third time in four seasons. With a stunning hat-trick from Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win on the night, sealing an impressive 6-3 victory on aggregate to move into the last 16.

Coming into the match, the home fans at the Santiago Bernabéu were optimistic but cautious. They knew that history was on their side—out of 39 UCL knockout ties where they had won the first leg away, they had progressed in 37 of them. That confidence was rewarded almost immediately as Real Madrid struck within the first four minutes. A long ball from Raúl Asencio caught Manchester City’s defense off guard. Rúben Dias misjudged the flight of the ball, and Mbappé took full advantage, effortlessly chipping the ball over City goalkeeper Ederson to give Madrid an early lead.

Madrid continued to dominate, pressing forward relentlessly. English midfielder Jude Bellingham came close to doubling the lead with a header that went just wide. However, the best moment of the first half came in the 33rd minute. Vinícius Júnior played a ball inside to Rodrygo, who flicked it to Mbappé. The French forward skillfully turned past Joško Gvardiol and struck the ball inside Ederson’s near post, making it 2-0 on the night.

Manchester City, playing without their star striker Erling Haaland, struggled to create chances. Their frustration continued in the second half as Madrid remained in control. In the 62nd minute, Mbappé completed his hat-trick in style. Cutting inside past Phil Foden, he curled a beautiful left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the net, leaving Ederson with no chance.

City managed to score a consolation goal in stoppage time when Omar Marmoush’s free-kick hit the crossbar and rebounded for Nico González to tap in. But it was too little, too late. Real Madrid comfortably secured their place in the last 16, setting up a clash with either their city rivals Atlético Madrid or the impressive Bayer Leverkusen.

Bizwatch Nigeria Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)