Real Estate & Construction | Invitation for Pre-Qualification of Contractors For Building Construction Works

Overview

THE WEST AFRICAN EXAMINATION COUNCIL

PRIVATE MAIL BAG 1022, YABA, LAGOS

INVITATION FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS FOR BUILDING CONSTRUCTION WORKS

(1) PREAMBLE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is desirous of building a Branch Office Complex at Jalingo, Taraba State.

Consequently, reputable contractors in the following fields are hereby invited to submit technical bids for the following:

S/N PROJECT DESCRIPTION LOT NUMBER TENDER FEE 1 Building /civil Engineering works Lot 1 N20,000,00 2 Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Works Lot 2 N10,000,00

(2) SCOPE OF WORK

The Branch Office Complex shall be made up of an office block on two floors, Security rooms, offices, a police post and external works.

(3) PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Prospective bidders are required to submit comprehensive documents that highlight the bidding company’s ability to carry out the services, availability of qualified staff and methodology for providing the services as stated above. In addition, bidders are required to state the minimum time frame for providing needed services. The bidding documents must contain the following requirements for evaluation:

(1) Company Data:

Company Name

Business Address (not P.O. Box)

Name and Phone Number of primary contact person.

E-mail address.

(2) Detailed Company Profile indicating management structure, size, Numbers of technical and non-technical staff, qualifications and years of experience.

(3) Evidence of Tax Clearance from Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for years 2015 -2017.

(4) Evidence of Registration with Corporate Affairs Commission, namely Certificate of incorporation, memoranda and Articles of Association, forms CAC7, CAC2and CAC/BN/A1 (certified true copies).

(5) VAT Registration Certificate.

(6) Evidence of execution and completion of similar projects in the last 3 years (2015 till date) with award letters and completion certificates.

(7) Duly Stamped Company Audited Accounts for years 2015-2017.

(8) Evidence of Registration of three key personnel with relevant professional bodies.

(9) Evidence of financial capability to execute the contract.

(10) Certificate of Compliance issued by the National Pension Commission as the evidence of compliance with the Pension Reform Act 2004.

(11) Certificate of Compliance issued by Industrial Training Fund (ITF), in compliance with section 6(2) of the ITF Amendment Act 2011.

(12) Evidence of Registration with Bureau of Public Procurement on the National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers. Attach Certificate of Interim Registration Report.

(13) Bank Statement for the past 12months.

(14) Reference Letters from two (2) previous clients on similar projects, satisfactorily completed to be included in the pre-qualification.

(15) Sworn Affidavit that the company/firm is not in receivership/bankruptcy.

(16) Sworn Affidavit that none of the directors or partners of the company/firm is an ex – convict in any country for any criminal offence relating to fraud or financial impropriety.

(17) Certificate of compliance with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for the current year.

(4) PRE-QUALIFICATION AND TENDER DOCUMENTS

Interested bidders are requested to submit their pre-qualification documents in sealed envelopes to the office of the Director of Works. WAEC, Yaba between the hours of 10.00 am and 3.00 pm on official working days, after the payment of a non-refundable processing fee per lot of N20.000.00 (twenty thousand naira) only for building/civil engineering companies, and NI 0,000.00 (ten thousand naira) only for M/E engineering companies. Payment shall be in certified bank draft payable to “The West African Examinations Council, Yaba”.

Closing date for submission is July 4th, 2018 by 12:00 noon. Note that any bid received after the specified date and time stands automatically disqualified.

(5) SPECIAL NOTES

(1) The sealed envelopes must clearly indicate the Lot Numb work on the top left hand corner and addressed to:

THE HEAD OF NATIONAL OFFICE WAEC,

21 HUSSEY STREET, YABA, LAGOS.

(2) Successful bidders will not be awarded more than one contract in the advertised lots.

(3) Only those contractors who have been adjudged to be technically sound and capable after the pre-qualification exercise will be invited to collect tender documents and submit financial bids.

MANAGEMENT