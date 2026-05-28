Small business owners in FCT lament epileptic power supply hindering operations

Keypoints

Many Small business owners in the Federal Capital territory have continued to lament the epileptic power supply to their business premises.

Business owners stated that their businesses are collapsing gradually due to poor electricity supply and high cost of alternative power sources.

Satellite towns across the FCT have been experiencing blackouts or poor power supply, sometimes lasting with just four hours of electricity in a day.

The constant increase in fuel prices has forced operators to spend a large part of their income on petrol to run generators.

Business owners appealed to the government to address the electricity issue as a matter of urgency to help maintain their businesses.

Main Story

Many Small business owners in the Federal Capital territory (FCT), have continued to lament the epileptic power supply to their business premises.

The business owners who spoke with reporters on Thursday in Abuja, said their businesses are collapsing gradually due to poor electricity supply and high cost of alternative power sources.

Reports show that many parts of the FCT, especially the satellite towns have been experiencing blackouts or poor power supply. NAN also reports that while some areas had power supply for just four hours in a day, others do not have at all.

A laundry man, Mr Muhammadu Isah, said that the lack of constant power supply was making it hard for him to sustain his business. He noted that the lack of power forces them to rely on generators to carry out their work, especially since they use washing machines for laundry.

Isah stated that the constant increase in fuel prices had made it very difficult to sustain operations, as a large part of their income now goes into buying petrol.

Furthermore, fashion design operators noted that inconsistent electricity slows down production because most of the sewing machines, weaving machines, and steaming equipment depend on power.

Mrs Amina Yusuf, a tailor, stated that the situation has caused delays in delivering customers’ clothes on schedule. She explained that when there is electricity, she can sew about four to five clothes in a day, but because of poor power supply, she can no longer meet her targets.

The Issues

Coping with the gradual collapse of small businesses due to poor electricity supply and high operational costs.

Managing the heavy financial burden of buying expensive petrol and maintaining generators daily.

Addressing customer dissatisfaction, loss of income, and delays in service delivery caused by unstable power.

What’s Being Said

Explaining the core operational difficulties faced by laundry operators due to the electricity deficit, Mr Muhammadu Isah noted: “We are facing serious challenges due to poor electricity supply because our business depends heavily on electricity.”

Detailing the safety and customer relations hazards introduced by using alternative heating tools, Isah said: “As a result, we are forced to use charcoal irons, which also create many problems for us. Sometimes, while lighting the charcoal iron, a person may get burnt, and at other times it can burn customers’ clothes. This often makes them angry, and some even stop bringing us clothes for ironing,”

Outlining how alternative power investments can bypass public infrastructure challenges, business centre operator Mr David Okafor stated: “Although, the installation of solar energy is expensive, it has helped improve business operations and reduced dependence on generators,”

Describing the day to day pressure that the blackouts place on small scale fashion entrepreneurs, tailor Miss Chioma Micheal remarked: “When there is no electricity, everything becomes difficult. You cannot iron, you cannot sew fast, yet customers still expect their clothes to be ready on time,”

Illustrating how fuel costs strip away basic household and business capital, Micheal added: “However, fueling them every day is very expensive. Sometimes, money meant for transport, feeding, or buying materials is spent on petrol just to keep the machines running for a few hours,”

What’s Next

Small business owners will continue utilizing generators and alternative energy sources to sustain their daily activities.

Service operators like tailors and laundry men will manage extended delivery schedules due to production delays.

Business owners will look toward the government to take urgent measures to stabilize the electricity supply across FCT satellite towns.

Bottom Line

Epic power shortages across FCT satellite towns have left small businesses facing gradual collapse, forcing laundry operators, tailors, and business centers to survive on expensive generator fuel or costly solar setups, causing severe production delays and eroded profit margins.