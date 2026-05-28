Key points

Peoples Democratic Party has affirmed a former member of the National Assembly, Sen. Sandy Onor, as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the 2026 PDP Presidential Primary Election Committee, Mr Sam Ortom, announced the outcome of the party’s primary at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Party officials stated that Onor, who was the sole aspirant of the party, emerged through a consensus arrangement worked out across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The presidential candidate identified lack of good leadership as the major problem bedevilling the country and pledged to transform Nigeria into a great nation, if voted into power.

An Independent National Electoral Commission delegation monitored the event and included National Commissioners Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, and Mr Kunle Ajayi.

Main Story

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed a former member of the National Assembly, Sen. Sandy Onor, as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Chairman of the 2026 PDP Presidential Primary Election Committee, Mr Sam Ortom, announced the outcome of the party’s primary at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday. Ortom said that Onor, who was the sole aspirant of the party, emerged through a consensus arrangement.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, administrative executives noted that consolidating party structures across federal constituencies provides the necessary framework to run an efficient nationwide opposition campaign.

The PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, noted that the party had only one aspirant, expressing confidence that PDP would make a significant impact in the 2027 general election.

In his acceptance speech, Onor promised to run the presidential race with the courage and seriousness it deserved.

Furthermore, regulatory enforcement boards from the electoral commission sent official representatives to track the internal selection procedures at the national headquarters.

Onor, who automotive logs note criticized separate political blocks, stated that he knew African Democratic Congress (ADC) would not stand the test of time, describing PDP as the only formidable opposition to the ruling All Pensions Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP National Secretary, Mr Sam Anyanwu, described the presidential candidate as the best for the 2027 presidential election.

The Issues

Addressing the lack of good leadership which remains the major problem bedevilling the country.

Formulating grassroots driven solutions to systematically cure poverty and tackle spreading insecurity across the country.

Maintaining internal party discipline and transparency after executing a full nationwide consensus arrangement.

What’s Being Said

Outlining his operational framework and dedication to building a unified national movement, Sen. Sandy Onor stated: “I take this responsibility very seriously. I shall fly the PDP flag with energy, with courage, with competence and with intellectual depth. I shall do it with a pan-Nigerian disposition in all that I do.”

Expressing long term optimism regarding the future growth and repositioning of the political platform, Onor noted: “Citizens of this country will be proud that we have a PDP that is ready to do well. If we were great yesterday, we are going to be exponentially greater tomorrow.”

Offering a direct commitment of fairness and integrity to the party delegates and general public, he added: “Let me assure you that I’ll do justice. I will also fear God in all the things that I’m going to be doing with you.”

Emphasizing the programmatic focus of his incoming campaign team, Onor declared: “Let me assure you that we are here for serious business. We have listened to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and we are ready to bring them to pass,”

Declaring that his political organization holds the ultimate institutional capacity to challenge the current administration, he argued: “If you are looking for any party with the capacity to contend with the ruling APC, that party is PDP,”

What’s Next

Sen. Sandy Onor will begin organizing an issue-based and grassroots-driven presidential campaign.

PDP leaders will coordinate with the 36 state chapters to mobilize support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Campaign planners will develop specific policy frameworks aimed at tackling poverty and insecurity at the grassroots level.

Bottom Line

The PDP has officially affirmed former lawmaker Sen. Sandy Onor as its sole consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election after a nationwide selection process, with Onor declaring PDP the only formidable opposition capable of challenging the ruling APC and pledging to end the country’s poverty monster through disciplined leadership.