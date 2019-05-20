Rabiu Yadudu Gets Appointment as New MD of FAAN

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Rabiu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation, in Abuja on Monday.

According to Odaudu, the new MD, who is a Flight Captain, will take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Mr. Saleh Dunoma, a certified engineer.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The new MD is an International Civil Aviation Organisation and Airport Council International accredited International Airport Professional.

Until his new appointment, Yadudu was the Director of Airport Operations of FAAN.

The new helmsman holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, among others.

Source: NAN