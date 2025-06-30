Presidency Defends Tinubu’s Visit To Saint Lucia As Landmark Diplomatic Mission

The Presidency on Sunday described President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Saint Lucia as a landmark diplomatic and cultural mission, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s ties with the Caribbean nation and the wider CARICOM bloc.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency addressed concerns raised by some Nigerians regarding the visit, stating that it would rekindle ancestral and strategic connections while opening new avenues for diplomatic, cultural, and economic cooperation.

“From the perspective of the Government of Saint Lucia, the visit by the Nigerian leader paves the way for the rekindling of our ancestral bonds, igniting a new era of diplomatic, cultural, and economic possibilities between our nations,” the statement read.

Saint Lucia, like many Caribbean countries, shares deep ancestral ties with West Africa, particularly Nigeria. In the mid-19th century, immigrants from present-day Nigeria settled in Saint Lucia, bringing cultural and religious practices that remain present in the country today.

The Presidency noted that the visit aligns with Nigeria’s Four D’s foreign policy strategy—Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography—and forms part of South-South cooperation efforts. Saint Lucia serves as the headquarters of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and is a gateway to CARICOM’s 15 member states, which collectively have a GDP of over $130 billion.

The statement highlighted historical ties between the two countries, including the contributions of Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian-born jurist who served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice from 1975 to 1979. Other contributions include Neville Skeete, who helped design the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters, and Sir Darnley’s son, Michael, who served as a medical officer during the Nigerian civil war.

On the cultural front, the Presidency said Tinubu’s visit aligns with the African Union’s Sixth Region agenda, recognising the African diaspora as a key development partner. It noted Nigeria’s growing cultural influence in Saint Lucia, with Afrobeats and Nigerian music featured prominently during cultural events such as the Gros Islet Street Party.

The Presidency emphasised Saint Lucia’s stable parliamentary democracy, describing it as a natural ally for Nigeria, which has enjoyed over two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance. During Tinubu’s arrival, a Saint Lucian commentator reportedly described him as a “fighter for democracy.”

Onanuga also highlighted Nigeria’s growing population and its potential to drive economic transformation through education, industrialisation, and innovation. As part of his itinerary, President Tinubu will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College to deepen educational partnerships, while the delegation includes members of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps providing professional services to ACP countries.

Additionally, the Saint Lucian Prime Minister is scheduled to host a reception for the Nigerian community, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with President Tinubu and his delegation.

Saint Lucia, which gained independence in 1979, has hosted fewer than 10 official state visits, with the last African leader to visit being Nelson Mandela in 1998 during the 19th CARICOM Heads of Government Summit.