Week 1 Pool Result For Sat 5, Jul 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 1 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 1 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 1 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 1; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 05-July-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Blacktown C.Rockdale C.-:--:-Sunday
2Central CoastSutherland-:--:-Sunday
3Marconi S.Sydney Utd.-:--:-Sunday
4NSW SpiritManly Utd.-:--:-Saturday
5St George C.Mt Druitt T.-:--:-Saturday
6WS WanderersA.Leichhardt-:--:-Saturday
7WollongongSt George S.-:--:-Saturday
8Bankstown C.Inter Lions-:--:-Saturday
9Blacktown S.Hakoah S.-:--:-Void
10Hills BrumbiesCanterbury B.-:--:-Saturday
11Macarthur R.Northern T.-:--:-Saturday
12Mounties W.Dulwich Hill-:--:-Saturday
13Newcastle J.B. Academy-:--:-Saturday
14RydalmereUNSW FC-:--:-Saturday
15SD RaidersBonnyrigg W.-:--:-Saturday
16Brisbane C.Wolves FC-:--:-Saturday
17Brisbane R.Eastern S.-:--:-Sunday
18Lions FCSt George W.-:--:-Sunday
19Olympic F.C.Gold Coast K.-:--:-Sunday
20Peninsula P.Gold Coast U.-:--:-Saturday
21Brisbane S.Redlands U.-:--:-Sunday
22IpswichSouthside E.-:--:-Saturday
23SWQ ThunderRochedale R.-:--:-Saturday
24Altona M.Heidelberg U.-:--:-Saturday
25Dandenong T.Oakleigh C.-:--:-Saturday
26Preston LionsP. Melbourne-:--:-Sunday
27St Albans S.Melbourne K.-:--:-Sunday
28ArmadaleBalcatta-:--:-Saturday
29Bayswater C.Western K.-:--:-Saturday
30F. AthenaPerth Glory-:--:-Saturday
31Fremantle C.Stirling M.-:--:-Saturday
32Olympic K.Perth RedStar-:--:-Saturday
33PerthSorrento-:--:-Saturday
34Adelaide C.Ad. Comets-:--:-Saturday
35Adelaide U.Para Hills-:--:-Saturday
36CampbelltownCroydon K.-:--:-Saturday
37C. RaidersModbury Jets-:--:-Saturday
38FK BeogradPlayford C.-:--:-Saturday
39Metro StarsWT Birkalla-:--:-Saturday
40AdamstownBroadmeadow-:--:-Saturday
41CharlestownValentine-:--:-Sunday
42Cooks Hill U.New Lambton-:--:-Saturday
43Edgeworth E.Maitland-:--:-Saturday
44Newcaslte O.Lambton J.-:--:-Sunday
45Weston W.B. Swansea-:--:-Saturday
46Canberra C.Tigers FC-:--:-Sunday
47Gungahlin U.Yoogali SC-:--:-Sunday
48Monaro P.Queanbeyan-:--:-Saturday
49O’Connor K.Tuggeranong-:--:-Saturday
