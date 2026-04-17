Creating a new account takes under five minutes. The pinup.africa sign up process works on both desktop and mobile browser without requiring any app download. The platform covers sports betting online, casino games, and live dealer tables from a single account — making it one of the more complete options available for African players.

This guide covers each step from finding the registration page to the features available after the account is active.

How to Access the Pin Up Sign Up Page

The Pin Up sign up page is accessible directly from the homepage. On the desktop, the Register button appears in the top right corner. On a mobile browser, it is visible at the top of the screen as soon as the site loads. No download is required to begin.

What You Need Before Creating a Pin Up Account

Having the following ready before starting speeds up the PinUp Africa sign up process considerably.

Full name as it appears on a government-issued ID.

Date of birth.

Active email address or mobile phone number.

Preferred currency — Nigerian Naira (₦/NGN), Kenyan Shilling (KSH/KES), or Congolese Franc (FC/CDF).

A password for the account.

One account per person is permitted. Creating duplicate accounts may result in both being suspended.

PinUp Africa Sign Up Process Step by Step

The Pin-Up registration sequence is consistent across all devices and takes under three minutes to complete.

Open the platform: navigate to the official Pin Up site via any browser. Click Register: the button is visible on the homepage without scrolling. Choose sign-up method: select either email address or phone number. Enter personal details: fill in name, date of birth, country, and preferred currency. Create a password: choose a password not shared with other accounts. Confirm the account: enter the verification code sent to the email or phone number. Select the welcome bonus: opt into the sports or casino offer before making the first deposit.

The account becomes active immediately after confirmation. Identity documents are not required at this stage.

How to Verify Your Account After Sign Up

Account verification is required before processing any withdrawal. To complete registration at Pin Up fully, the following documents will be requested:

Government-issued ID (national ID card or passport).

Proof of address dated within the last three months.

Photo of the payment method used for the first deposit.

Documents are submitted through the account settings section and take between 24 and 72 hours to process. As explained in a guide on how identity verification works on online gambling platforms, this process is standard across all platforms and exists to protect both the user and the platform from fraud. Completing this step early avoids delays when the first withdrawal is requested.

Making Your First Deposit on Pin Up

After completing the process to register at Pin-Up, the Cashier section handles all deposits. Available methods include:

Method Min Deposit (₦) OPay / OPay NGN ₦100 PalmPay ₦100 Bank Transfer ₦100 VISA / Mastercard / Verve ₦100 BinancePay ₦100 BybitPay ₦1,500 BTC / ETH / USDT ₦0

Deposits via local methods like OPay and PalmPay are credited instantly. The welcome bonus activates automatically on the first qualifying deposit — no promo code is required.

Common Sign Up Issues and How to Fix Them

Most registration problems are straightforward to resolve without contacting support.

Issue Solution Verification code not received Check spam folder or request a new code after 60 seconds Email already registered Use Forgot Password or try a different email address Page not loading Clear browser cache or switch to a different browser Currency not listed Check the correct country is selected during registration

Live chat support is available around the clock for anything that cannot be fixed independently.

What You Can Do After Signing Up

Once registered, the full platform becomes accessible across all sections. Key areas include:

Sportsbook : over 40 sports with markets covering AFCON qualifiers, Premier League, La Liga, and local African leagues.

: over 40 sports with markets covering AFCON qualifiers, Premier League, La Liga, and local African leagues. Casino : slots, live dealer tables, and instant games including Aviator.

: slots, live dealer tables, and instant games including Aviator. Bonuses : welcome offer up to ₦8,000,000, birthday bonus, cashback, and Gift Box.

: welcome offer up to ₦8,000,000, birthday bonus, cashback, and Gift Box. Account settings: deposit limits, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion tools.

The account settings section is worth visiting before placing the first bet, particularly to set deposit limits that cap weekly or monthly spending from the start.