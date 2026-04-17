Aliko Dangote announces landmark 10% refinery IPO for 2026

Keypoints

Aliko Dangote has confirmed plans for a Pan-African Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026, offering a 10% stake in the $20 billion refinery.

has confirmed plans for a in 2026, offering a in the $20 billion refinery. The listing will feature a unique dollar-denominated dividend option to attract both domestic and international investors.

option to attract both domestic and international investors. Stanbic IBTC Capital, Vetiva Advisory, and FirstCap Ltd have been appointed as the lead advisers for the historic cross-border share sale.

have been appointed as the lead advisers for the historic cross-border share sale. The refinery has emerged as a strategic jet fuel supplier to Europe , exporting a record 66,000 bpd in April to bridge the gap caused by the Middle East conflict.

, exporting a record to bridge the gap caused by the Middle East conflict. The IPO is part of a broader $40 billion expansion plan that includes doubling the refinery’s capacity to 1.4 million bpd and quadrupling fertilizer output.

Main Story

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Alhaji Aliko Dangote unveiled a roadmap to transform the Dangote Petroleum Refinery into a publicly traded continental giant.

The planned 10% stake sale in 2026 is designed to be a “Pan-African IPO,” listed on multiple exchanges to deepen capital market participation across the continent.

Notably, Dangote confirmed that the refinery’s significant dollar earnings from exports would allow shareholders to choose between receiving dividends in Naira or U.S. Dollars—a move expected to provide a strong hedge against local currency volatility.

The timing of the announcement coincides with the refinery’s pivot into a global energy swing supplier. With Middle East supply lines severely restricted by the ongoing Iran war, the 650,000-bpd facility has become a lifeline for Europe, specifically in the aviation sector.

Analyst data from Wood Mackenzie indicates the refinery is “highly profitable,” boasting a gross margin of over $30 per barrel—double the average of European competitors. This profitability is driving a massive $40 billion Five-Year Vision, which includes expansion into mining ventures in the DRC and copper refining in Zambia.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the cross-border regulatory hurdle; a Pan-African IPO requires harmonizing the rules of multiple stock exchanges, from the NGX in Lagos to the NSE in Nairobi. Authorities must solve the problem of crude supply consistency, as maintaining a $30/barrel margin requires the Nigerian government to guarantee the full 650,000 bpd feedstock amidst regional instability. Furthermore, there is a dividend-repatriation risk; while dollar dividends are attractive, the logistics of paying thousands of retail investors in foreign currency within Nigeria’s banking framework will be a first-of-its-kind test. To ensure success, the appointed advisers (Stanbic IBTC, Vetiva, and FirstCap) must build a structure that balances the needs of global institutional “big money” with the desire for local “everyday” Nigerian ownership.

What’s Being Said

“The share sale would support long-term investments and deepen African capital market participation,” stated Aliko Dangote .

. Alan Gelder of Wood Mackenzie noted the facility is “highly profitable,” with April margins vastly outperforming international benchmarks.

of Wood Mackenzie noted the facility is “highly profitable,” with April margins vastly outperforming international benchmarks. NSE Chief Executive Frank Mwiti described the plan as a “game-changer” that would significantly boost market depth across the entire continent.

described the plan as a “game-changer” that would significantly boost market depth across the entire continent. Energy analysts in London highlighted that Nigeria becoming a “net petrol exporter” for the first time in 2026 has fundamentally changed the refinery’s valuation ahead of the IPO.

What’s Next

The formal IPO prospectus is expected to be released in late 2025, detailing the specific share price and the breakdown of which African exchanges will host the listing.

is expected to be released in late 2025, detailing the specific share price and the breakdown of which African exchanges will host the listing. Jet fuel exports to Europe are anticipated to remain at record levels through May as the IEA warns of a six-week supply crunch in the EU.

are anticipated to remain at record levels through May as the IEA warns of a six-week supply crunch in the EU. Expansion in the DRC and Zambia is scheduled to move into the “potash and phosphate” facility design phase by the fourth quarter of 2026.

is scheduled to move into the “potash and phosphate” facility design phase by the fourth quarter of 2026. Local retail subscription windows are likely to open in early 2026, with the government expected to encourage participation through pension fund investments.

Bottom Line

Aliko Dangote is betting $40 billion that the future of African industrialization is integrated and self-funded. By offering 10% of his “crown jewel” to the public, he is not just seeking capital—he is inviting the continent to own a piece of the world’s most profitable new energy hub.