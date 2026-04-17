14 passengers, including JAMB candidates, abducted in Benue

Keypoints

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of 14 passengers, many of whom are JAMB candidates , along the Makurdi-Otukpo road.

has confirmed the kidnapping of 14 passengers, many of whom are , along the Makurdi-Otukpo road. The incident occurred on Wednesday night involving a vehicle belonging to Benue Links , the state-owned transport company.

, the state-owned transport company. Commissioner of Police Ifeanyi Emenari is personally leading a rescue operation in the forests around Otukpo.

is personally leading a rescue operation in the forests around Otukpo. One passenger managed to escape the abductors and is assisting the police with their investigation.

the abductors and is assisting the police with their investigation. Police are investigating why the driver violated the company’s no-night-travel policy to embark on the ill-fated journey.

Main Story

A rescue mission is currently underway in Benue State following the brazen abduction of 14 people traveling toward Otukpo.

The victims, primarily students heading to sit for their Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations, were intercepted by hoodlums under the cover of darkness.

Commissioner of Police Ifeanyi Emenari confirmed on Thursday that he has relocated to the Otukpo axis to oversee the tactical team and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) currently combing the bushes for the victims.

The investigation has raised immediate questions regarding the circumstances of the trip. Benue Links, the transport line involved, maintains a strict policy against night travel.

CP Emenari noted that the bus had officially closed for the day, but the driver reportedly chose to continue the journey and picked up additional passengers along the road.

While the police prioritize the safe return of the candidates, they are also probing the driver’s decision-making to determine if there was any negligence or foul play involved in the security breach.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the security-policy gap; while institutional policies like “no night travel” exist to protect citizens, individual violations create soft targets for kidnappers.

Authorities must solve the problem of exam-season vulnerability, as candidates traveling for national exams like JAMB often move in large, predictable groups across highways.

Furthermore, there is a rural-patrol risk; the thick vegetation between Makurdi and Otukpo provides ample cover for hoodlums, making it difficult for standard patrols to intervene during the night. To prevent future incidents, the state government may need to enforce stricter monitoring of state-owned transport drivers and provide security escorts for student-heavy transit during peak examination periods.

What’s Being Said

“I am in the bush, and I am heading the operation… we are on the ground to make sure that the victims are rescued,” stated CP Ifeanyi Emenari .

. Family members of the candidates have expressed deep distress, noting that the students were merely trying to secure their academic futures when they were taken.

What’s Next

Tactical teams are expected to remain in the Otukpo forests until the 13 remaining victims are accounted for.

are expected to remain in the Otukpo forests until the 13 remaining victims are accounted for. The escaped passenger will likely undergo a detailed debriefing to help identify the abductors’ hideout and their general direction of movement.

will likely undergo a detailed debriefing to help identify the abductors’ hideout and their general direction of movement. A disciplinary inquiry into the Benue Links driver is anticipated, which could lead to stricter tracking of state-owned vehicles.

into the Benue Links driver is anticipated, which could lead to stricter tracking of state-owned vehicles. JAMB authorities may be approached to consider special provisions or rescheduled dates for the affected candidates once they are rescued.

Bottom Line

The abduction of students during a critical examination window strikes at the heart of Benue’s educational and security stability. With the Commissioner of Police personally leading the charge in the trenches, the state is under immense pressure to deliver a swift rescue and restore confidence in its highways.