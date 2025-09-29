PENGASSAN Strike Threatens Nationwide Blackout As Thermal Plants Face Shutdown

Nigeria faces the risk of a nationwide power outage starting Monday, September 29, 2025, as power generation companies warn of an impending shutdown of thermal power plants due to a strike called by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Joy Ogaji, Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generating Companies, issued a warning on Sunday via a WhatsApp message, highlighting that gas suppliers have notified thermal power stations to cease operations in compliance with PENGASSAN’s strike directive. “Thermal GenCos have been instructed by gas suppliers to shut down plants following PENGASSAN’s orders. The Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company has explicitly requested compliance,” Ogaji stated.

She cautioned that the national grid could collapse, as hydroelectric dams alone cannot meet Nigeria’s electricity demands. “Be prepared for widespread darkness, as hydro plants cannot sustain the grid on their own,” she added.

The warning follows PENGASSAN’s announcement of a nationwide strike to protest the alleged dismissal of over 800 workers at Dangote Petroleum Refinery. After an emergency National Executive Council meeting on Saturday, September 27, 2025, the union directed its members across oil and gas facilities to suspend operations until the layoffs are reversed.

The strike is expected to disrupt crude oil production, fuel distribution, gas supply, and now electricity generation, exacerbating challenges for Nigerians already grappling with economic hardships. With thermal power plants contributing over 70% of Nigeria’s electricity, industry analysts warn that their shutdown could lead to widespread blackouts, overburden hydroelectric facilities, and increase the risk of a total grid failure.