Week 13 Pool Result For Sat 27, Sep 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 13 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 13 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools.

WEEK: 13; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 27-September-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaFulham-:--:-Sunday
2BrentfordMan United-:--:-EKO
3ChelseaBrighton-:--:-Saturday
4Crystal P.Liverpool-:--:-Saturday
5LeedsBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
6Man CityBurnley-:--:-Saturday
7NewcastleArsenal-:--:-Sunday
8Nott’m For.Sunderland-:--:-LKO
9TottenhamWolves-:--:-LKO
10CharltonBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
11CoventryBirmingham-:--:-EKO
12IpswichPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
13Oxford Utd.Sheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
14PrestonBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
15Sheff Wed.Q.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
16SouthamptonMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
17StokeNorwich-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaMillwall-:--:-EKO
19WatfordHull-:--:-Saturday
20WrexhamDerby-:--:-EKO
21A.WimbledonWycombe-:--:-EKO
22BarnsleyPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
23Bradford C.Blackpool-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Plymouth-:--:-Saturday
25ExeterHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Stevenage-:--:-EKO
27LutonDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
28MansfieldRotherham-:--:-Saturday
29NorthamptonBolton-:--:-Saturday
30PeterboroLincoln-:--:-Saturday
31StockportReading-:--:-Saturday
32Wigan A.Cardiff-:--:-Saturday
33AccringtonWalsall-:--:-Saturday
34Bristol R.Salford C.-:--:-Saturday
35ChesterfieldNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
36CrawleyBarrow-:--:-Saturday
37CreweNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
38FleetwoodColchester-:--:-Saturday
39GillinghamHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
40GrimsbyCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
41OldhamBarnet-:--:-EKO
42ShrewsburyMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
43SwindonBromley-:--:-Saturday
44CelticHibernian-:--:-Saturday
45Dundee Utd.Kilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
46HeartsFalkirk-:--:-Saturday
47LivingstonRangers-:--:-Sunday
48MotherwellAberdeen-:--:-LKO
49St MirrenDundee-:--:-Saturday
