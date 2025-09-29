Arsenal Secure Dramatic 2-1 Victory Over Newcastle In Stoppage Time

Arsenal clinched a thrilling 2-1 win against Newcastle United with a last-gasp header from Gabriel Magalhães in stoppage time at St James’ Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The match appeared to be slipping away from Arsenal after Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade found the net in the 34th minute. Despite dominating the first half, Arsenal squandered several scoring opportunities, with Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard coming close but failing to convert.

The Gunners’ frustrations grew when a penalty awarded for a foul on Viktor Gyökeres was reversed following a VAR review. Newcastle, bolstered by stellar goalkeeping from Nick Pope, held firm against Arsenal’s relentless pressure.

The tide turned in the 84th minute when Mikel Merino headed in from close range to equalize, sparking a frenetic finale. Arsenal threw everything into attack, and their persistence paid off in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Martin Ødegaard’s corner was met by Gabriel, who soared above the defense to head home the winning goal.

The late triumph showcased Arsenal’s resilience, earning them a hard-fought three points in a match they controlled for long periods. Mikel Arteta’s side demonstrated their fighting spirit, securing a crucial away victory.

Newcastle, meanwhile, can take pride in their resolute defensive performance, which frustrated Arsenal for much of the game. The result leaves Arsenal with four wins, one draw, and one loss in six Premier League matches, placing them second in the standings. Newcastle, with a less consistent start, sit in 15th place.