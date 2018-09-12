PDP Releases Timetable for Sale of Forms , Primaries

PDP Releases Timetable for Sale of Forms , Primaries

By
- September 12, 2018
- in 2019 General Elections, NEWSLETTER
76
0

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced new dates for the sales of its nomination forms and primaries for state Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly and Governorship elections in 2019.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) disclosed this on Tuesday.

He said the governorship primary was shifted to September 26 with appeals slated for September 28, while the date for presidential primaries remained October 5 and 6.

The new timetable also indicated that primaries for the senatorial elections will hold on September 28, with its appeals scheduled for September 29.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

No Contest! APC Adopts Buhari as Sole Candidate for 2019 Presidential Election

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress