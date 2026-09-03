Patience Ozokwor warns parents against shielding children from struggle

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Key Points

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has warned parents against completely shielding their children from hardship and hard work.

The actress said protecting children from every form of struggle could negatively affect their ability to cope with life.

Ozokwor recalled asking her son to leave home and work for himself rather than relying on her property.

She attributed the success of her children to the discipline and work ethic with which she raised them.

The actress said parents should allow their children to experience responsibility and the realities of life.

Ozokwor also recently discussed her early marriage and the challenges she experienced as a young bride.

Main Story

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has advised parents against completely shielding their children from hardship, arguing that exposing young people to responsibility and hard work can help prepare them for life, Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, made the remarks during a recent interview with media personality Femi Baba.

According to the actress, one of the biggest mistakes parents can make is attempting to ensure that their children never experience the difficulties they encountered while growing up, She argued that excessive protection could prevent children from developing the resilience, discipline and independence needed to navigate life after their parents are no longer able to provide for them.

“The fastest way to ruin a child’s life is to say you don’t want them to suffer the way you did,” Ozokwor said, The actress recalled an experience involving one of her sons, whom she said she asked to leave home and establish himself rather than depend on her possessions, “I told my son, ‘My house isn’t yours. Go and work for your own,’” she said, Ozokwor explained that she deliberately raised her children with discipline and an understanding of hard work, adding that she believes those values have contributed to their wellbeing and success.

The Issues

Ozokwor’s comments centre on the balance between parental support and allowing children to develop independence, While parents naturally seek to protect their children from hardship, the actress argued that completely removing challenges from their lives could leave them unprepared for adulthood.

She also warned about the possibility of family disputes over inherited property when children grow up without developing the ability to provide for themselves, Her position is that parents should provide guidance and opportunities for their children while also teaching them responsibility, discipline and the value of earning their own achievements.

What’s Being Said

Ozokwor said parents should not use love as a reason to prevent their children from experiencing every form of struggle, She warned that children who are overly dependent on their parents could face difficulties when those parents are no longer available to provide financial support, The actress also reflected on her own life experiences, including her early marriage and the challenges she faced as a young bride.

Ozokwor previously revealed that she was married at the age of 19, describing the early years of her marriage as difficult because she was not prepared for the responsibilities that came with it, Despite those challenges, she said her children eventually became a major source of happiness and purpose in her life.

What’s Next

Ozokwor is expected to continue sharing her experiences and perspectives on family, parenting and life through public appearances and interviews, Her latest comments are likely to generate further discussion among parents and young Nigerians about the role of financial support, discipline and hardship in raising independent adults.

Bottom Line

Patience Ozokwor believes that protecting children from every form of hardship can ultimately work against them by preventing them from developing independence and resilience, Her advice to parents is not necessarily to deny their children support, but to ensure that support does not become permanent dependence. For Ozokwor, discipline, responsibility and hard work are essential values for preparing children to stand on their own.