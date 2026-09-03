Olympic champion Davis Woodhall survives car crash

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Key Points

Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis Woodhall survived a serious head-on car collision while travelling to training.

The 27 year-old American suffered what she described as a severe concussion.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were written off.

Davis-Woodhall said she was fortunate to escape without major injuries.

The athlete is working with her medical team to recover and determine whether she can compete at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships.

The inaugural championships begin in Budapest on September 11, 2026.

Davis-Woodhall won Olympic gold in the women’s long jump at Paris 2024 and the world title in Tokyo the following year.

Main Story

Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis Woodhall has described herself as “lucky and blessed to be alive” after surviving a serious car crash while travelling to training, The 27 year-old American was involved in what she described as a “very scary” head-on collision last week, resulting in a severe concussion.

Davis Woodhall said she was fortunate to escape the accident without major injuries, although both vehicles involved in the collision were written off, “Luckily I walked away without any major injuries,” Davis Woodhall said in a social media post on Thursday, She added that she was working with her team and doctors to recover but remained uncertain about whether she would be fit to compete at the Ultimate Championships the following week.

“At this point I’m working with my team and doctors to get healthy, but I’m not sure if I will be ready to compete at Ultimate Championships next week. More updates to come,” she said, The accident has disrupted the athlete’s preparations at a crucial point in her season, with Davis Woodhall saying she had reached the peak of her training.

The Issues

The crash comes at a particularly difficult point in Davis Woodhall’s preparations for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, The American athlete said she had been performing at the highest level of her preparation, describing herself as faster and stronger than ever.

“It’s really unfortunate timing, I am at the peak of my training right now,” she said, “I’m as fast as I’ve ever been. I’m as strong as I’ve ever been. So this decision is very difficult for me. I don’t know where I am right now, Her severe concussion means her participation in the upcoming competition remains uncertain, with her medical team expected to assess her recovery before a final decision is made.

What’s Being Said

Davis Woodhall has not ruled out competing at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, which are scheduled to begin in Budapest on September 11, The three-day event will feature Olympic, world and Diamond League champions, as well as leading performers from the year, The winner of each event is set to receive a top prize of £111,000.

Despite the setback, Davis-Woodhall said the experience had reinforced the importance of life beyond athletics, Her immediate priority is now recovery and determining whether her condition will allow her to return to competition safely.

What’s Next

Davis Woodhall will continue working with her doctors and support team as she recovers from the concussion, A decision on her participation at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships is expected to depend on her medical progress and whether she is cleared to compete, The athlete’s recovery will be closely watched given her status as one of the leading long jumpers in the world.

Bottom Line

Tara Davis Woodhall survived a serious head-on collision that left both vehicles written off but escaped without major physical injuries, although she suffered a severe concussion, The crash has put her participation at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in doubt just as she reaches the peak of her training. For now, the Olympic and world champion’s priority is recovery, with her competitive return dependent on medical clearance.