TCN schedules maintenance on Abuja transmission transformer

KEY POINTS

TCN will carry out maintenance on a 100 MVA transformer at its Central Area transmission substation in Abuja.

The exercise is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Customers in parts of Abuja will experience a temporary interruption in power supply.

AEDC will be unable to take power to the affected areas during the exercise.

MAIN STORY

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a six hour maintenance exercise on a 100 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) transformer at its Central Area GIS 132/33 Kilovolt Transmission Substation in Abuja.

The company said the work would also cover the transformer’s associated switchgear as part of routine preventive checks by its engineers.

In a statement issued on its X handle in Abuja on Wednesday, TCN said the maintenance would take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company said the exercise would affect electricity supply to customers in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) would be unable to take off power to the affected areas during the period.

Areas listed by TCN include Wuse Zones 1 to 7, Sheraton Hotel, the Central Business District, Utako, Jabi and surrounding areas.

TCN apologised to electricity customers in the affected locations for the inconvenience associated with the scheduled maintenance.

THE ISSUES

The maintenance is intended to allow TCN engineers carry out preventive checks on the transformer and its associated switchgear. Customers in the listed parts of Abuja should expect a temporary interruption in electricity supply during the six hour exercise. The impact on customers is linked to the inability of AEDC to take off power from the transmission network while the maintenance is underway.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Consequently, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to off-take power supply to customers in Wuse Zones 1–7, Sheraton Hotel and Central Business District, Utako, Jabi and environs during the exercise.” – TCN

WHAT’S NEXT

TCN will carry out the scheduled maintenance and preventive checks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Power supply to the affected areas is expected to be interrupted during the exercise.

BOTTOM LINE

TCN has scheduled maintenance on a transmission transformer and its associated switchgear in Abuja, with the exercise expected to affect power supply in several areas for six hours.