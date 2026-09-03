11-year-old boy circumcised by schoolmates in South Africa

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Key Points

An 11-year-old Grade 5 pupil in South Africa was allegedly forcibly circumcised by four older schoolmates.

The incident reportedly occurred during break time at Sinqobile Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The alleged attackers were reportedly four Grade 7 pupils who held the boy down in a school toilet.

The victim was allegedly threatened against telling anyone about the incident.

The boy was taken to a doctor after his mother noticed he was in severe pain.

South African police are investigating the matter as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The incident has renewed concerns about unsafe circumcision practices and illegal initiation schools in South Africa.

Main Story

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly dragged into a school toilet and forcibly circumcised by four older pupils in South Africa, according to a report by the Daily Mail, The Grade 5 pupil was reportedly attacked during break time at Sinqobile Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, by four Grade 7 pupils who allegedly held him down and cut off his foreskin.

The boys reportedly threatened the victim with violence if he disclosed what had happened, The child returned home after the alleged attack without immediately telling his family. His mother later noticed that he was walking unusually and became concerned after he complained of severe pain.

The mother subsequently discovered that her son had suffered an injury to his genital area and took him to a doctor, According to the report, the boy eventually told his mother that four older pupils had attacked him inside the school toilet, The mother said the pupils pinned her son down, tied a red ribbon around his penis and cut off his foreskin, She said she had opened a criminal case over the incident.

The Issues

The alleged incident has raised serious concerns about child safety in schools and the protection of pupils from violence and abuse, The victim was reportedly attacked by older pupils during school hours, with the alleged assault taking place inside school premises, The incident also raises questions about supervision during break periods and the measures schools have in place to prevent bullying, assault and other forms of violence against children.

The case comes amid wider concerns in South Africa about unsafe circumcision practices connected to some traditional initiation schools, Traditional initiation, known as Ulwaluko, is a rite of passage into manhood among some South African communities. While legally recognised initiation schools operate under regulations, illegal initiation centres have been associated with untrained practitioners, unsafe procedures, serious injuries and deaths.

What’s Being Said

South African Police Service spokesman Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that the matter was under investigation, He said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating the case as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, “Our family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are investigating and no arrests have been made at this stage,” Sibeko stated.

The Gauteng Department of Education also confirmed that the police were investigating the incident and said the outcome of the investigation would determine what action would be taken by the department, The school’s Deputy Principal, George Mahlangu, described the incident as disturbing, stressing that schools should provide safe environments for children, The boy was reportedly taken back to the school by police to identify the alleged attackers, while his mother expressed concerns about sending him back to classes.

What’s Next

The police investigation is expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and identify those responsible, Authorities will also have to determine whether disciplinary or other measures are warranted against the pupils allegedly involved, The boy’s medical recovery and psychological wellbeing will remain important considerations following the alleged attack, The wider concerns surrounding unsafe traditional circumcision practices are also likely to remain a focus for South African authorities, particularly during initiation seasons.

Bottom Line

The alleged forced circumcision of an 11-year-old pupil by older schoolmates has raised serious concerns about child safety, school supervision and violence against children in South Africa, With the police investigating the incident and no arrests reported at the time of publication, the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain subject to investigation. The case also highlights the broader risks associated with unsafe circumcision practices and the need for effective protection of children.