NGX launches WhatsApp channel for public offer subscriptions

KEY POINTS

NGX Group has added WhatsApp access to its NGX Invest platform.

Investors can start the subscription process by sending “Invest” to the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number.

Applications will be processed through stockbrokers selected by investors.

NGX says the move is intended to reduce barriers to participation in Nigeria’s primary market.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has added WhatsApp as a new channel for investors to access public offers through its NGX Invest platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group said investors can begin the subscription process by sending “Invest” to the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number, +234 812 731 9521.

The new channel allows investors to view eligible offers and complete the required subscription process without downloading a separate application.

Investors will still be required to select a stockbroker through whom their applications will be processed, meaning the new digital channel does not remove the role of stockbrokers from the investment process.

NGX Group said the WhatsApp integration is part of efforts to make participation in Nigeria’s primary market more accessible, while giving issuers another route to reach prospective investors and raise capital.

The group said NGX Invest already connects issuers with investors through more than 100 distribution channels, including stockbrokers, banks, fintech companies, mobile network operators and other financial institutions through Application Programming Interface connectivity.

It said subscriptions initiated through WhatsApp would continue to be handled through the regulated infrastructure of NGX Invest.

NGX Group said the wider distribution network has helped connect issuers with a broader pool of investors and simplify access to public offers.

NGX Invest is a Securities and Exchange Commission approved electronic offering platform for public offers, rights issues and initial public offerings.

Since its launch in 2024, the platform has facilitated more than 23 primary market transactions and supported capital raising of more than N3 trillion.

THE ISSUES

The WhatsApp channel gives investors another way to access eligible public offers without installing a separate application, potentially making the subscription process more accessible to existing WhatsApp users. The introduction of WhatsApp does not replace stockbrokers. Investors will continue to select a stockbroker through whom their applications are processed. NGX Group is extending the distribution network around NGX Invest, which already uses more than 100 channels across stockbrokers, banks, fintech companies, mobile network operators and other financial institutions. The move also creates another digital route through which issuers can reach prospective investors as they seek to raise capital through Nigeria’s primary market.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Subscriptions through WhatsApp would be processed through NGX Invest’s regulated infrastructure.” – Nigerian Exchange Group

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors seeking to use the new channel are expected to interact only with the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number. NGX Group has warned investors not to share passwords, Personal Identification Numbers, One Time Passwords or other sensitive credentials with third parties.

BOTTOM LINE

NGX Group is adding WhatsApp to NGX Invest as another route for investors to participate in public offers. The initiative keeps stockbrokers within the application process while expanding the digital channels available to investors and issuers.