Davido joins Dangote at Times Square refinery display

KEY POINTS

Davido appeared alongside Aliko Dangote at New York’s Times Square.

A digital billboard featured the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and its public offer.

The display carried the message, “Made in Nigeria. Built for the World.”

The refinery has a stated nameplate capacity of 700,000 barrels per day.

MAIN STORY

Afrobeats artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, appeared alongside business mogul Aliko Dangote at New York’s Times Square as a digital billboard featured the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Davido shared a video of the encounter on social media, showing himself and Dangote standing beneath the billboard, which displayed the message, “Made in Nigeria. Built for the World.”

The display featured the refinery in Lagos and formed part of publicity around its public offer.

The appearance brought together figures associated with two different aspects of Nigeria’s international profile, with Davido representing the country’s global music reach and the refinery representing its large scale industrial investment.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has a stated nameplate capacity of 700,000 barrels per day. Its appearance on the digital billboard placed the Nigerian industrial project in Times Square, one of New York’s major commercial locations.

Information provided on the refinery’s public offer website describes the exercise as “The IPO for the People”. The platform provides details on the offer, including the prospectus, eligibility requirements, subscription process and approved channels for participation.

The website advises prospective investors to read the prospectus and obtain independent professional advice before making an investment decision. It also states that subscriptions should only be made through the approved channels listed on the platform.

The Times Square appearance has attracted attention online, particularly around the meeting of Davido and Dangote and the presentation of a Nigerian industrial project at an international commercial location.

THE ISSUES

The Times Square display links publicity for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s public offer with a highly visible international advertising location. Davido’s appearance alongside Dangote adds a prominent Nigerian entertainment figure to the publicity around the refinery, bringing together the country’s creative and industrial sectors in the public presentation. The public offer website directs prospective investors to review the prospectus, understand the eligibility requirements and use only approved subscription channels before participating.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Made in Nigeria. Built for the World.” – Message displayed on the Times Square billboard

“The IPO for the People” – Dangote Petroleum Refinery public offer website

WHAT’S NEXT

Prospective investors in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery public offer are expected to use the information provided on the offer website, including the prospectus and approved subscription channels, when considering participation.

BOTTOM LINE

The Times Square appearance brought Davido and Aliko Dangote together as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery featured on a digital billboard promoting its public offer. The display has drawn online attention to the refinery and the public offer.