Paras Energy Funding SPV PLC Lists ₦15.00 billion series 1 fixed rate bond on FMDQ Exchange

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange”) is pleased to announce the approval and listing of Paras Energy Funding SPV PLC’s ₦15.00 billion 5-Year 18.00% Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond (the “Bond”) under its ₦25.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme on its platform. This approval by the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee underscores FMDQ Exchange’s continued role as a leading platform for long-term debt capital raising, supporting issuers in the Nigerian power and energy sector with efficient access to the capital markets.

Paras Energy Funding SPV PLC (“Paras Energy Funding” or the “Issuer”) is a dedicated special purpose vehicle established to support the capital market financing needs of the Paras Energy group, a privately owned independent power generation company supplying electricity to Nigeria’s national grid and industrial off-takers. The proceeds from this Bond issuance, sponsored by Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (Lead Sponsor) and FCMB Capital Markets Limited, both Registration Members (Listings) of the Exchange, will be used to finance the Issuer’s power generation and infrastructure expansion plans, while refinancing existing obligations to further strengthen the reliability and reach of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Commenting on the listing, Ms. Tumi Sekoni, Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group PLC, stated: “The listing of Paras Energy Funding SPV PLC’s ₦15.00 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond on FMDQ Exchange reflects the important role the debt capital markets play in financing Nigeria’s power sector. As the country continues to prioritise reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure, FMDQ Exchange remains committed to connecting credible issuers like Paras Energy Funding with the investors needed to drive long-term growth through its trusted platform.”

FMDQ Exchange remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s securities ecosystem through innovation, robust governance, and operational transparency. As a trusted marketplace, the Exchange enables efficient capital mobilisation for governments and corporates, reinforcing its position as the leading platform for long-term, large-scale debt financing in Nigeria.

FMDQ Group PLC (“FMDQ Group” or the “Group”) is Africa’s first vertically integrated FMI group, strategically positioned to provide end-to-end services across the financial markets value chain. The Group offers registration, listing, quotation, and noting services; integrated trading platforms; clearing & central counterparty, and settlement services for financial markets transactions; securities depository services; and market data & information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives, and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.