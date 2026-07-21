First Lady expresses concern over poor participation in RHI Green Nigeria Community Challenge

Key points

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu says no significant entries were received for the RHI Green Nigeria Challenge Community Category.

The Community Category, which closed on July 15, sought projects transforming degraded spaces into green public areas.

Tinubu urged communities to participate in the next phase before the December 20 deadline.

The Household and State categories of the competition remain open.

She commended FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for the remodelling of the Abuja City Gate as a model of environmental transformation.

Main Story

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed disappointment over the lack of meaningful participation in the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Green Nigeria Challenge Community Category, revealing that no significant entries were submitted before the category closed on July 15.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Tinubu described the outcome as disappointing, noting that the Community Category was designed to encourage the transformation of degraded public spaces into environmentally friendly recreational areas.

The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge is a nationwide environmental competition launched under the Renewed Hope Initiative to promote tree planting, environmental cleanliness and sustainable community development across Nigeria.

The competition offers cash prizes of ₦20 million for the best-performing household, ₦50 million for the winning community and ₦100 million for the best-performing state.

According to the First Lady, the Community Category focused on converting dumpsites, landfills and abandoned spaces into parks, gardens and other green public spaces that improve environmental quality and community wellbeing.

Despite the lack of entries in the first phase, Tinubu encouraged communities across the country to participate in the next round of the competition before the official closing date of December 20.

She explained that submissions should be made through the Offices of the First Lady in the respective states.

Tinubu also noted that the Household and State categories of the competition remain open and urged greater participation to support environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

As part of efforts to encourage wider participation, she commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the remodelling of the Abuja City Gate, describing the project as a practical example of the type of environmental transformation envisioned under the initiative.

She further urged state governments to invest in cleaner environments by improving waste management, maintaining drainage systems and promoting greener public spaces to help reduce flooding and enhance environmental sustainability.

The Issues

The absence of significant entries in the Community Category raises concerns about public awareness, community mobilisation and participation in environmental sustainability initiatives.

It also highlights the challenge of encouraging collective action in addressing environmental degradation, waste management and climate resilience at the grassroots level.

The initiative underscores the need for stronger collaboration among governments, communities and civil society to drive environmental restoration projects nationwide.

What’s Being Said

First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, said:

“The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge Community Category, which aimed to transform degraded community spaces such as dumpsites, landfills, and abandoned areas into green parks, gardens, and other eco-friendly spaces, officially closed on July 15. Unfortunately, no significant entry was received.”

She added:

“The Household and State categories of the Green Nigeria Challenge remain open until December 20. We encourage households and states to participate.”

Commending the FCT Minister, Tinubu said:

“I commend the FCT Minister for remodelling the Abuja City Gate, which has become a notable landmark and a clear example of the kind of environmental transformation the Community Category was designed to promote.”

She also urged states to prioritise cleaner environments through proper waste disposal and by keeping drainage channels free of plastic waste and other obstructions to help prevent flooding.

What’s Next

The Renewed Hope Initiative will continue accepting entries for the Household and State categories until December 20, while communities have another opportunity to participate in the next phase of the Community Category.

Organisers are expected to intensify public awareness efforts to encourage wider participation and support the initiative’s goal of promoting greener, cleaner and more sustainable communities across Nigeria.

Bottom Line

The First Lady’s call for greater participation highlights the importance of community involvement in environmental conservation. While the first phase of the Community Category attracted no significant entries, the Renewed Hope Initiative is seeking renewed engagement from households, communities and state governments to advance a greener and more sustainable Nigeria.