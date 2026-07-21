Rank launches community-powered zero-interest capital products after surpassing $100 million in user payouts

Key points

Rank has introduced three new community-powered financial products—Money Circles, Tribe and Perks—to expand access to zero-interest capital for young Africans.

The launch follows the platform’s milestone of paying out more than $100 million to users over the past year.

The new offerings aim to modernise traditional community savings systems while addressing barriers to credit access.

Rank says the products will initially be rolled out in Nigeria before broader expansion.

The fintech is also launching digital banking and savings tools to help users manage and grow their finances.

Main Story

Integrated financial services and wealth management platform Rank has unveiled three new community-powered financial products designed to expand access to zero-interest capital for young Africans, following the company’s milestone of paying out more than $100 million to users over the past 12 months.

The newly launched products—Money Circles, Tribe and Perks—are aimed at addressing long-standing barriers to credit access by leveraging trusted community networks and digital technology to support savings, lending and wealth creation.

According to the company, the products are designed to help young professionals and entrepreneurs overcome challenges associated with accessing traditional bank loans, which often require collateral that many first-time borrowers cannot provide.

Rank noted that while Africa has the world’s youngest workforce, a significant proportion of consumer loan applications are rejected due to stringent collateral requirements, pushing many young people toward high-interest digital lending platforms or employer salary advances.

The company said its new offerings seek to modernise traditional communal financial practices by combining them with digital identity verification, security features and transparent financial management.

At the centre of the launch is Money Circles, a digital version of traditional savings schemes such as Ajo, Esusu and Rotational Savings and Credit Associations (ROSCAs). The platform enables members to contribute regularly and receive a lump-sum payout according to an agreed schedule, while Rank guarantees payouts even if another participant defaults. Users pay only a fixed service fee based on their payout position.

The second product, Tribe, allows families, friends and colleagues to establish private financial groups where they can save collectively, manage rotating savings schemes and track contributions transparently in real time. The company said the service does not attract any service fees.

Rank also introduced Perks, an employer-focused solution that integrates financial wellness into payroll systems by offering salary-backed zero-interest credit and company-wide savings circles. Loan repayments and savings contributions are deducted automatically from employees’ salaries, reducing reliance on salary advances and high-interest lending.

The company said the products will initially be rolled out in Nigeria as part of broader efforts to redefine wealth creation across the continent.

Alongside the new community-powered offerings, Rank also launched additional financial services, including an everyday bank account, digital payment handles and flexible and locked savings products aimed at helping users manage, protect and grow their finances.

The Issues

Limited access to affordable credit remains one of the biggest obstacles facing young Africans, particularly entrepreneurs and early-career professionals who often lack the collateral required by traditional financial institutions.

The growing popularity of high-interest digital lending platforms has also raised concerns about debt burdens and financial vulnerability among young borrowers.

By digitising trusted community savings models, fintech companies are increasingly seeking to bridge financing gaps while improving transparency, accountability and financial inclusion.

What’s Being Said

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Rank, Femi Iromini, said:

“For generations, Africans have relied on communal financial structures to build wealth and acquire assets.”

He added:

“We are bringing these trusted traditions into the modern age by layering cutting-edge technology, solving structural trust issues and turning collective financial habits into a modern, institutional-grade engine for generational wealth.”

According to Iromini, combining Africa’s communal financial culture with digital security will give young Africans greater leverage to combat inflation and build long-term wealth.

What’s Next

Rank will begin rolling out the new products in Nigeria while expanding its suite of digital financial services to support savings, payments and community-based wealth creation.

The company is also expected to focus on growing user adoption and strengthening partnerships with employers and community groups as demand for alternative financing solutions continues to rise across Africa.

Bottom Line

Rank’s latest product launch reflects the growing role of fintech in addressing Africa’s credit access challenges. By modernising traditional community savings systems with digital technology, the company aims to expand access to zero-interest capital and promote more inclusive wealth creation for young Africans.