P+ Measurement Services Marks A Decade Of Independent PR Measurement In Nigeria

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s first independent media intelligence and PR measurement agency, is marking its 10th anniversary this November. Founded in 2015 at the brink of a recession, the agency emerged from a vision to challenge the norms of public relations reporting and bring independence, objectivity, and data-driven accountability to PR measurement and evaluation across Nigeria and Africa.



Over the past decade, P+ has transformed what was once considered an “impossible mission” into a thriving sector. Established from the living room of its founder, Philip Odiakose, who questioned why PR agencies should be the accused, the judge, and the jury of their own work, the company has since led the charge in redefining how PR performance is measured. Today, P+ stands as a trusted partner for more than 20 brands on retainer, having executed 52 projects and collaborated with 25 local and international PR agencies, as well as 86 brands, including government bodies, ministries, NGOs, and private organizations.



P+ Measurement Services has also played a significant role in advancing global recognition for Nigeria within the PR and communications measurement field, through its involvement with international bodies such as the Institute for Public Relations (IPR) Measurement Commission and the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC). Beyond its client portfolio, P+ has trained over 40 analysts and developed partnerships with key trade associations, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Women in PR.



Speaking on the milestone, Philip Odiakose, Chief Media Analyst and a Commissioner at the IPR Measurement Commission, commented, “Ten years ago, this was just a bold dream, starting an independent PR measurement agency when the industry barely understood the concept of evaluation. What began in my living room has grown into a movement that has shaped how the Nigerian PR ecosystem thinks about accountability, insight, and performance. Our mission was to prove that independence in PR measurement wasn’t just possible, it was necessary. Ten years later, I can say with pride that we did more than prove it; we built a legacy.”



Adding her perspective, Olufunke Mohammed, Executive Director of Operations, shared, “This milestone means a lot more than numbers, it represents ten years of resilience, innovation, and teamwork. We took a risk when we left our jobs to pursue what was then an uncertain idea. Today, that idea has become a recognized institution helping brands make sense of their reputation and impact with credible data and analytics. It has been a decade of growth and learning, and we are only just getting started.”



Rukayat Yusuf, Senior Analyst, reflected on the company’s impact from an analyst’s lens, saying, “Working with P+ has been an opportunity to be part of something pioneering. We have not only provided insights for brands but also helped elevate the PR measurement profession itself. Being part of this journey has shown that excellence is built one dataset, one analysis, and one story at a time.”



As P+ Measurement Services celebrates this significant milestone, the company reaffirms its commitment to continuous innovation and collaboration, empowering communications and PR professionals across Africa with actionable insights that go beyond vanity metrics to drive meaningful impact.