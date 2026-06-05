Global oil prices plunge amid hopes of Middle East diplomatic progress

Key points

Global crude oil prices dropped by approximately $3 per barrel following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Brent crude futures fell 3.27 percent to $94.61 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate plummeted 3.86 percent to $92.31 per barrel.

US crude stockpiles fell sharply by 8 million barrels for the week ended May 29, doubling the 4-million-barrel draw projected by market analysts.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak publicly acknowledged a drop in Russian oil output since the beginning of the year, attributing it to unplanned refinery maintenance.

Despite international price drops, the Nigerian masses face surging fuel prices and heightened inflationary pressures even as NNPC Limited and the Dangote refinery record major revenue gains.

Main Story

International crude oil prices dropped by approximately $3 per barrel as market investors reacted to a potential cooling of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Market optimism grew following prospects of a broader ceasefire agreement, which market participants anticipate could eventually clear the way for the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The downward price movement followed official statements from Israel and Lebanon indicating an agreement to execute a ceasefire. This diplomatic development has heightened market expectations regarding broader diplomatic progress involving the United States and Iran, given that Tehran had previously conditioned any agreement on a cessation of hostilities between Israeli forces and the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

The price corrections sharply reversed gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures plummeted by $3.20 to settle at $94.61 per barrel, while the United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by $3.71 to close at $92.31 per barrel. Both benchmarks had climbed by roughly two percent during the preceding trading session following a flare-up of friction in the Gulf region, which included reported Iranian military strikes on Kuwait and retaliatory American military operations near the Strait of Hormuz.

Simultaneously, legislative updates from the United States showed that the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a resolution designed to restrict former President Donald Trump from initiating or continuing unilateral military campaigns against Iran. However, the legislative measure faces a steep path forward, requiring approval from the Senate and a mandatory two-thirds majority across both congressional chambers to override an anticipated presidential veto.

On the global supply side, the market received notable disclosures from major producing nations and inventory managers. For the first time, a high-ranking Russian official publicly acknowledged a reduction in domestic oil output, with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attributing the year-to-date production drop to unscheduled maintenance operations across Russian refining facilities.

Concurrently, data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a massive contraction in domestic crude inventories, which drew down by 8 million barrels to hit a total of 433.7 million barrels for the week wrapped up on May 29. This decline doubled the 4-million-barrel draw forecasted by industry analysts in a pre-release poll.

Domestically, the impact of these global market shifts presents a complex fiscal picture for Nigeria. While the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reported an increase of over 70 percent in its revenue and profits, and the private Dangote refinery capitalized on high fuel export volumes, local consumers continue to bear the burden of expensive fuel prices, worsening nationwide inflation risks.

The Issues

Balancing international crude benchmark declines against localized retail fuel price hikes that drive domestic inflation.

Navigating extreme energy market volatility caused by rapid shifts in Middle Eastern geopolitics and Strait of Hormuz security.

Assessing the long-term impact of unplanned refining maintenance on Russian oil output and global supply calculations.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the dual forces of international politics and domestic stock adjustments currently shaping crude oil trade behaviors, oil traders noted that the combination of easing geopolitical fears and shifting supply data continued to drive volatility in global crude markets.

What’s Next

The US Senate will deliberate on the House-approved resolution aimed at restricting unilateral military action against Iran.

Energy analysts will track whether the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire successfully paves the way for wider diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran.

Nigerian fiscal authorities will face mounting pressure to address the disconnect between rising state oil revenues and the high fuel prices burdening the masses.

Bottom Line

Global oil prices plummeted as Brent crude dropped over 3 percent to $94.61 following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, overriding a massive 8-million-barrel draw in US stockpiles and leaving Nigeria in a contradictory position where state and corporate oil revenues are soaring while citizens face inflationary fuel prices.