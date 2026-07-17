Oyo to take delivery of N7.7bn surveillance aircraft this month

Key points

Oyo State expects two surveillance aircraft before the end of July.

The aircraft were acquired for N7.7 billion to strengthen border surveillance.

Delivery was delayed by the manufacturing and assembly process.

The aircraft will support security operations along Oyo’s borders with Kwara State and the Republic of Benin.

Main story

The Oyo State Government says it will take delivery of two surveillance aircraft before the end of July as it steps up efforts to strengthen security and improve aerial monitoring across the state.

Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan, saying the government acquired two Diamond DA 42 MNG Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft at a cost of N7.7 billion.

According to him, the aircraft are expected to enhance security surveillance, particularly along the state’s borders with Kwara State and the Republic of Benin, where authorities intend to improve intelligence gathering and response capabilities.

Oyelade explained that although the state had hoped to receive the aircraft earlier, the delivery schedule was affected by the time required to assemble their components at the manufacturing facility in China.

He recalled that the government had announced two months ago that the aircraft had arrived at the Nigerian Air Force hangar in Ikeja, Lagos, shortly after the security incident in Oriire.

The commissioner said Governor Seyi Makinde had wished to deploy the aircraft during rescue operations following the Oriire incident, but they were not yet ready for operational use.

He added that the final clearance for deployment depended on the technical assessment and professional advice of the aircraft manufacturers rather than the state government.

The issues

State governments are increasingly investing in surveillance technology to strengthen intelligence gathering and tackle security threats. Airborne surveillance is expected to improve border monitoring, support emergency response and enhance coordination among security agencies.

What’s being said

“The final decision to make the aircraft operational was not in the hands of the governor, as the state government had to depend on the professional and technical advice of the Chinese manufacturers.” — Dotun Oyelade, Oyo State Commissioner for Information

What’s next

The surveillance aircraft are expected to arrive in Oyo before the end of July and will undergo final operational procedures before being deployed for security and border monitoring missions.

Bottom line

The arrival of the surveillance aircraft marks a significant investment in Oyo State’s security infrastructure and is expected to strengthen intelligence-led policing and border surveillance.