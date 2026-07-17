Asake unveils ‘In God We Trust’ world tour

Key points

Asake has announced his “In God We Trust” world tour.

The tour will cover major cities across Europe and North America.

Uncle Waffles will join him on selected North American dates.

The performances will promote his latest album, M$NEY.

Main story

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has announced a new world tour that will take him across Europe and North America in support of his latest album.

The singer unveiled the schedule on his official social media platforms, revealing a lineup of performances at some of the world’s biggest music venues under the banner, “In God We Trust.”

The tour will open at Afro Nation Portugal before moving to North America in August, with scheduled stops in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles.

Asake will later continue the tour across Europe, where he is expected to perform in Paris, London and other cities. South African Amapiano star Uncle Waffles will join him on selected North American dates.

The tour comes a few months after the release of M$NEY, his fourth studio album and first project under his independent label, Giran Republic, following his departure from YBNL Nation.

Concertgoers can expect performances of songs from the new album alongside fan favourites from his earlier projects, including Mr. Money With The Vibe, Work of Art and Lungu Boy.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with Omo Ope and the Ololade EP, Asake has established himself as one of Afrobeats’ leading global acts, earning a Grammy nomination for Amapiano and performing at major venues, including London’s O2 Arena.

The issues

Asake’s latest tour reflects the growing international demand for Afrobeats, with Nigerian artistes increasingly headlining major festivals and arenas across Europe and North America while expanding the genre’s global footprint.

What’s being said

“The tour will begin with Afro Nation Portugal before continuing across North America and Europe.” — Asake

What’s next

Asake will kick off the tour at Afro Nation Portugal before embarking on the North American leg in August, followed by performances across several European cities.

Bottom line

The “In God We Trust” tour marks another milestone in Asake’s international career, reinforcing his growing influence as one of Nigeria’s leading music exports.