Airport managers urged to diversify revenue, embrace route marketing

Key points

Airport operators have been advised to diversify revenue beyond airline charges.

Route marketing was identified as a key driver of airport competitiveness.

Experts warned that airports relying heavily on aeronautical revenue risk losing airlines and passengers.

The Lekki-Epe International Airport project is expected to reshape competition in Lagos.

Main story

Airport managers have been urged to diversify their revenue sources and adopt route marketing strategies to strengthen the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The call was made by the Convener of the Airport Business Summit and Expo (ABSE 2026), Fortune Idu, during the opening of the summit in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Unlocking Airport Revenue Potential: Strategies and Partnerships,” Idu said airports must strike a balance between aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue streams to improve financial performance and remain competitive.

He projected that route marketing would become a major determinant of airport success over the next decade, warning that airports failing to prioritise it could lose airlines and passengers to competing facilities offering more attractive commercial opportunities.

According to him, diversified revenue supports operational stability, infrastructure development, cargo expansion and financial resilience while contributing to broader economic growth.

Idu cautioned airport operators against relying excessively on airline charges, saying higher fees could discourage carriers from operating at their airports.

He noted that the increasing number of airports across the country would intensify competition for airlines, passengers and investment.

The aviation expert added that modern airports had evolved beyond transportation hubs into airport cities and aerotropolises, creating additional commercial opportunities through retail, hospitality, advertising, parking and other businesses.

He disclosed that passenger service charges account for about 77 per cent of global aeronautical airport revenue, while landing fees contribute roughly 21 per cent. Parking fees and aerobridge charges each generate about one per cent.

Idu stressed that airport performance should increasingly be measured by the ability to balance income from aviation services with earnings from commercial activities.

He also urged airport managers to avoid excessive pricing, noting that aviation regulators worldwide monitor airport charges to prevent unfair practices.

Commenting on infrastructure development, Idu described the Lagos State Government’s Lekki-Epe International Airport project as a significant investment that would reshape competition in the state’s aviation market.

He said the proposed airport would compete with Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two once it becomes operational.

The issues

Many airports depend heavily on aeronautical revenue, making them vulnerable to fluctuations in passenger traffic and airline operations. Industry experts argue that expanding commercial activities and attracting new routes are essential for long-term financial sustainability.

What’s being said

“If you do not understand route marketing as an airport manager, your airport will become irrelevant.” — Fortune Idu, Convener, Airport Business Summit and Expo

What’s next

Airport operators are expected to place greater emphasis on commercial partnerships, route development and non-aeronautical businesses as competition within Nigeria’s aviation industry increases.

Bottom line

Industry stakeholders believe airports that diversify their income sources and actively attract airlines will be better positioned to remain profitable and competitive in the years ahead.