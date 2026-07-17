Davido says he spends up to $300,000 monthly on lifestyle

Key points

Davido says he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on his personal lifestyle.

The amount excludes spending on his wife, family, cars and jewellery.

The singer says the expenses are tied to maintaining his career and lifestyle.

His comments have sparked conversations about celebrity spending and wealth.

Main story

Afrobeats star Davido has revealed that maintaining his lifestyle costs him as much as $300,000 every month, offering fans a rare glimpse into the financial realities of life as one of Africa’s biggest entertainers.

Speaking during a livestream with DavrelTV, the singer said his monthly personal expenses range between $200,000 and $300,000, noting that the figure does not include what he spends on his wife, extended family, luxury vehicles or jewellery.

The Grammy-nominated artiste explained that the amount largely reflects the demands of his personal lifestyle and the responsibilities that come with operating at the highest level of the global music industry.

Over the years, Davido has cultivated an image of luxury, frequently sharing moments aboard private jets, unveiling new high-end cars and documenting an affluent lifestyle that has become part of his public identity.

His openness about his spending has once again ignited conversations about celebrity wealth in Nigeria, where supporters often celebrate his success while critics question the culture of conspicuous consumption among public figures.

Despite the debate, Davido remains one of Africa’s most commercially successful musicians, with international collaborations, sold-out arena shows and endorsement deals helping to sustain a career that has expanded far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The issues

Davido’s comments have reignited discussions about wealth, celebrity culture and the influence public figures have on fans, particularly young people who often look to entertainers as role models.

What’s being said

“I spend $200K-$300K monthly, minus my wife, family, buying cars and jewelry.” — Davido

What’s next

The remarks are likely to continue generating reactions across social media, with fans and commentators weighing the realities and expectations of celebrity lifestyles.

Bottom line

Davido’s latest revelation offers another glimpse into the financial demands of global stardom while highlighting the continuing fascination with celebrity wealth and lifestyle.