Outrage As MultiChoice Increases DStv Subscription By 21%

Nigerians are expressing frustration as MultiChoice Nigeria announces a 21% hike in the subscription fee for its DStv Compact package, raising the cost from N15,700 to N19,000, effective March 1, 2025.

This price increase follows a similar hike in May 2024, which the company attributed to inflation and rising operational expenses. The latest adjustment has sparked widespread criticism, with many subscribers complaining about frequent price increases without noticeable improvements in service quality.

In a notice sent to customers on Monday, MultiChoice stated that the price revision was part of an overall review of its pricing structure. While the DStv Compact package will be affected, the Compact Plus and Premium bouquets will remain unchanged at N30,000 and N44,500, respectively.

The company justified the increase, saying, “This adjustment will allow us to continue delivering world-class homegrown and international content using the best available technology.”

However, many subscribers remain unconvinced. Social media has been flooded with complaints about repetitive content, frequent service interruptions, and a lack of value for money.

One subscriber, Okechukwu, criticized the platform’s programming: “They keep repeating the same movies, sometimes even on two channels at once! And then there’s that annoying interruption asking if you’re subscribed, even when you have the highest package.”

Another user, Kevin Okeke, suggested that many subscribers would start seeking alternatives: “More people will move to other options, especially those who don’t care much about football.”

Others blamed the lack of competition in the pay-TV sector for the frequent price hikes, arguing that MultiChoice’s market dominance allows it to set prices without challenge.

“It’s easy for them to increase prices because there’s no real competition. That’s what a monopoly does to consumers,” one frustrated user wrote.

Another customer, Ramsey, called for a boycott: “The last increase was less than a year ago, and now another one? It’s time to stop using this service.”

Oburu Chinedu, echoing concerns about the rising cost of living in Nigeria, added: “The way we’re charged for services in this country, you’d think we were living in London or Dubai! Even electricity is ridiculously expensive. How did we get here?”

As the debate continues, many Nigerians are exploring alternative entertainment options, with some calling for increased competition in the pay-TV sector to break MultiChoice’s stronghold on the market.