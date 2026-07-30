Chimsom Chuka tightens grip as BBNaija house leader faces scrutiny

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 30, 2026

Key Points

Chimsom Chuka’s leadership style as the first Head of House sparked mixed reactions among housemates

Tensions escalated following disagreements over house rules, chores and late-night disturbances

Biggie introduced the Headline Game and preparations intensified for the week’s Wager Task

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11’s first Head of House, Chimsom Chuka, found himself under increasing scrutiny on Day Three as his attempts to enforce order divided opinion among fellow housemates.

The day began with Chimsom Chuka asserting his authority after Big Brother summoned housemates to the Arena. He warned that anyone who failed to arrive on time risked being locked out, signalling a stricter approach to leadership only days after assuming the role.

His leadership style became even more apparent following the morning workout session when he convened a house meeting to address several issues affecting the house, including overnight arguments, kitchen responsibilities and complaints over a used sanitary pad allegedly left in the bathroom.

While several housemates welcomed the need for order, others questioned his methods. Goddessa privately advised the Head of House to be more collaborative, telling him he was beginning to step on people’s toes and suggesting he involve his deputy, Abi, more actively in decision-making.

Interpersonal tensions continued throughout the day as disagreements between Ricky, Nomy and Bells resurfaced, while conversations around respect and personal boundaries dominated discussions across the house.

Away from the conflicts, housemates participated in Biggie’s first-impression task before individual Diary Sessions, where contestants reflected on their early experiences in the competition. Several housemates identified Chimsom Chuka as the contestant who had made the strongest first impression, although some admitted his personality appeared to have changed since becoming Head of House.

Preparations also gathered pace for the week’s Wager Task, with housemates brainstorming ideas and discussing possible leadership for their presentation. Later in the evening, Biggie hosted the contestants at their first official House dinner before introducing the “Headline Game,” where housemates publicly assigned descriptive headlines to one another and explained their choices.

The game is expected to shape alliances and expose underlying tensions as relationships inside the house continue to evolve.

What’s Being Said

“I think Chimsom Chuka made the biggest impression on me, but he’s no longer as playful since becoming Head of House,” Kamsy said during her Diary Session.

“Ricky walks around thinking he’s Big Brother,” Goddessa remarked while discussing the earlier altercation involving Ricky and Nomy.

Speaking privately with Chimsom Chuka, Goddessa also urged the Head of House to adopt a more inclusive leadership style by involving his deputy more closely in running the house.

What’s Next

Housemates are expected to continue rehearsals for this week’s Wager Task ahead of Biggie’s evaluation.

Fallout from the Headline Game could reshape alliances and fuel new rivalries in the coming days.

Chimsom Chuka’s leadership will remain under close scrutiny as he attempts to balance authority with unity inside the House.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Chimsom Chuka’s first days as Head of House suggest leadership may become one of the defining storylines of BBNaija Season 11. Whether his firm approach earns respect or deepens divisions could significantly influence both house dynamics and the strategic alliances that emerge in the weeks ahead.