NAFDAC insists sachet alcohol ban will remain in force

Key points

NAFDAC says the ban on alcoholic drinks below 200ml will not be reversed.

The agency has begun enforcement against manufacturers and distributors across the South-East.

NAFDAC says the policy is aimed at protecting children and improving public health.

Main story

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed that it will not reverse its ban on small-volume alcoholic drinks, saying enforcement has already begun across the South-East.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, NAFDAC’s South-East Zonal Director, Festus Ukadike, said the agency was targeting manufacturers and distributors of sachet alcoholic drinks before commencing a market-wide mop-up of remaining products.

Ukadike said the ban would not prevent companies from producing alcoholic beverages, provided they were packaged in bottles of no less than 200ml.

He disclosed that arrests and product seizures had already been carried out in Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

According to him, the decision was driven primarily by public health concerns, particularly the need to protect children from unhealthy drinking habits.

He added that within the next 12 months, Nigeria should have a regulatory environment where alcoholic drinks in packages below 200ml would no longer be available.

Some consumers expressed mixed reactions to the policy. While some supported the ban, others argued that it would make alcohol less affordable for low-income consumers.

The issues

The ban is part of NAFDAC’s broader effort to reduce harmful alcohol consumption, particularly among young people. While public health advocates support tighter regulation, some consumers and businesses have raised concerns about affordability, accessibility and the economic impact on manufacturers and retailers.

What’s being said

“There is no going back on the ban of small volume alcoholic drinks in the country.” — Festus Ukadike, South-East Zonal Director, NAFDAC.

“If our children are no longer exposed to sachet alcohol, they will live healthier lives, curb antisocial behaviours and promote the country’s fight against cancer and other terminal diseases.” — Festus Ukadike, South-East Zonal Director, NAFDAC.

“In 12 months, Nigeria should expect a standard regulatory landscape in which there would be no alcohol in any packaging less than 200ml.” — Festus Ukadike, South-East Zonal Director, NAFDAC.

What’s next

NAFDAC is expected to intensify enforcement by removing remaining sachet alcohol products from the market while continuing inspections, arrests and seizures until full compliance with the regulation is achieved.

Bottom line

NAFDAC has made clear that public health objectives will take precedence over commercial concerns as it pushes ahead with the nationwide phase-out of sachet alcohol.