Supreme Court bans ‘Barrister’ title in official correspondence

Key points

Supreme Court has prohibited the use of “Barrister” as a prefix in official dealings with the apex court.

The directive takes immediate effect and applies to lawyers, registrars, litigation staff and other court users.

The restriction applies only to official interactions with the Supreme Court.

Main story

The Supreme Court has prohibited lawyers, court registrars, litigation staff and other legal practitioners dealing with the apex court from using the title “Barrister” as a prefix to their names in official correspondence and court-related engagements.

The directive was conveyed in an internal circular dated July 13, 2026, issued by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir E. Akanbi, on the instruction of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The circular, titled “Prohibition of the Use of the Title ‘Barrister’ as a Prefix to Names,” stated that the continued use of the title before names is inconsistent with the professional standards expected in official dealings with the Supreme Court.

According to the circular, the Chief Justice directed that the practice be discontinued with immediate effect.

The court also instructed that the title should no longer appear in official correspondence, court processes, legal documents, identity materials or any other official communication with the Supreme Court.

Heads of departments and unit heads were directed to ensure strict compliance by officers under their supervision.

However, the directive applies only to official interactions with the Supreme Court and does not prevent legal practitioners from identifying themselves as barristers in academic, professional or other non-court-related settings.

The issues

The directive reinforces the Supreme Court’s efforts to standardise professional conduct and official communication within the judiciary. While lawyers remain qualified as barristers under Nigerian law, the court’s position is that the title should not be used as a prefix in official correspondence with the apex court, reflecting its preferred professional protocol.

What’s being said

“The use of the title ‘Barrister’ as a prefix to names is inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected within the Supreme Court of Nigeria.” — Internal circular issued by the Supreme Court, signed by Chief Registrar Kabir E. Akanbi on the instruction of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The Chief Justice had directed that the practice be discontinued with immediate effect.” — Internal circular issued by the Supreme Court, signed by Chief Registrar Kabir E. Akanbi.

What’s next

Lawyers, court registrars, litigation staff and other legal practitioners dealing with the Supreme Court are expected to comply immediately, while departmental heads oversee implementation across the court’s operations.

Bottom line

The directive introduces a new standard for official communication with Nigeria’s apex court, requiring legal practitioners to drop the “Barrister” prefix in all formal engagements with the Supreme Court.