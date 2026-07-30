Kanye West, ex-assistant settle sexual harassment lawsuit

Key points

Kanye West and former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta reached an out-of-court settlement.

Court documents show the parties agreed to an unconditional settlement on July 23.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The case is expected to be dismissed after the required court filings.

Main story

American rapper Kanye West and his former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, have settled out of court in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him in 2024.

Court documents filed in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday showed that both parties reached an unconditional settlement on July 23.

The filing indicated that a request to dismiss the case will be submitted within 45 days of the settlement date.

However, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Pisciotta sued West in 2024, alleging that she was dismissed from her role after he sent her numerous sexually explicit text messages and videos.

She also alleged that one of the messages contained graphic sexual content and accused West of masturbating in her presence and sexually assaulting her during a hotel stay.

Pisciotta further claimed that West drugged her during a studio session she alleged was co-hosted by Sean Combs.

West has consistently denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

The settlement marks the latest development in the high-profile legal dispute, which attracted widespread public attention after the lawsuit was filed.

The case is expected to be formally dismissed once the relevant court documents are filed in line with the settlement agreement.

The issues

The settlement brings an end to the civil dispute without a trial. Because the agreement is confidential, the terms remain unknown, and the settlement does not constitute a judicial finding on the allegations.

Bottom line

The lawsuit is expected to be dismissed within the next 45 days, concluding the legal proceedings after both parties reached a confidential out-of-court settlement.