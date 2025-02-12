Ousmane Dembélé Shines As PSG Crush Brest In Champions League Play-Off

PSG entered the match as clear favorites, while Brest, who had never played in European competition before this season, faced an uphill battle. The match took place at Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, as Brest’s home stadium did not meet UEFA requirements.

The game started with a bit of luck for Brest when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made an error that nearly resulted in an own goal. However, PSG quickly regained control and were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute after a shot from Ousmane Dembélé struck the arm of Brest’s Pierre Lees-Melou inside the box.

The referee reviewed the incident using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) before confirming the penalty. Midfielder Vitinha stepped up and confidently sent Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot the wrong way, giving PSG a 1-0 lead.

Brest tried to fight back and had a couple of chances to equalize, but PSG’s defense remained solid. Just before halftime, PSG doubled their lead. Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi made a brilliant run and set up Dembélé, who cut inside from the right and smashed the ball past Bizot at his near post, making it 2-0 at halftime.

Brest started the second half with determination, and their forward Abdallah Sima hit the post early on. But PSG continued to dominate, and in the 66th minute, Dembélé struck again. He attempted to pass to his teammate Bradley Barcola, but the ball bounced back to him, and he took full advantage, firing a shot that deflected past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Dembélé, who has been in exceptional form, now has 23 goals this season, including 10 goals in his last four matches. His outstanding performance has been crucial for PSG, as they remain unbeaten against French opponents since May last year.

PSG will host Brest for the return leg next Wednesday in Paris. With a comfortable 3-0 lead, they are expected to advance to the Round of 16, where they will face either Liverpool or Barcelona. Given their current form, PSG will feel confident about their chances against any opponent.

Brest, on the other hand, faces the almost impossible task of overturning the deficit. They have not beaten PSG since 1985 and have lost 17 of their last 18 meetings. Their dream Champions League run could come to an end unless they produce a miracle in Paris next week.