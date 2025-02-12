Real Madrid Stun Manchester City With Last-Minute Winner In Champions League Thriller

Real Madrid pulled off a breathtaking 3-2 victory against Manchester City in a thrilling UEFA Champions League knockout match on Tuesday night. The game, played at the Etihad Stadium, had fans on the edge of their seats as both teams fought hard until the very last second.

The home side, Manchester City, started strong and took the lead in the 19th minute. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland put his team ahead after receiving a well-placed pass from defender Joško Gvardiol. City controlled the game for the rest of the first half and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

However, Real Madrid, known for their fighting spirit, came back stronger in the second half. In the 60th minute, French superstar Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net after a brilliant assist from Dani Ceballos, bringing the score to 1-1.

City, determined to win in front of their home fans, responded in the 80th minute. Haaland scored again, this time from a penalty, giving City a 2-1 lead with just 10 minutes left to play.

But Real Madrid refused to give up. In the 86th minute, Brahim Díaz scored an equalizer, assisted by Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior, making it 2-2.

Just when everyone thought the game would go into extra time, Real Madrid shocked City with a last-minute winner. In the 92nd minute (stoppage time), English midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal, once again assisted by Vinícius Júnior, sealing a 3-2 victory for Real Madrid.

This stunning comeback means that Madrid now have the advantage as they continue their Champions League campaign, while City will be left wondering how they let the game slip away so late.