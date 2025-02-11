MTN Increases Data Prices As Telecom Operators Implement NCC-Approved 50% Tariff Adjustment

MTN Nigeria revises its data plan prices as telecommunications companies across the country begin implementing the 50% tariff adjustment recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The updated pricing structure shows that MTN’s 1.8GB monthly plan now costs ₦1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at ₦1,000.

Additionally, the 20GB data plan now costs ₦7,500, up from ₦5,500, while the 15GB plan increases from ₦4,500 to ₦6,500.

Text Message Charges Rise to ₦6

While other telecom providers, including Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, are yet to update their data prices, all networks now charge ₦6 for text messages, up from ₦4, reflecting the NCC’s approved 50% hike.

Industry sources confirm that telecom operators receive final approval for the tariff adjustments and are in the process of updating their data and voice plans.

At a recent industry forum, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), states that all operators submit their proposed tariff adjustments to the NCC and await approval.

Regulatory Approval and Industry Response

On January 20, the NCC announces the approval of a 50% tariff adjustment for telecom operators, citing rising operational costs and the need to sustain the industry.

The Commission, through its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, clarifies that the decision aligns with its regulatory mandate under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

However, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) opposes the hike, threatening legal action. The association argues that the price adjustment occurs without adequate consultation with key stakeholders, including subscribers.

Presidency Justifies Tariff Adjustment

The Presidency defends the NCC’s approval, stating that the adjustment is necessary to maintain the financial stability of the telecom sector.

It clarifies that the approval does not mandate telecom operators to immediately increase prices by 50%.

“This approval does not mean an automatic increase in tariffs. Operators are free to maintain their existing rates if they find them sustainable,” the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre states.

The Centre highlights that the telecom industry has operated under a static pricing model since 2013, despite significant increases in operational costs. It describes the adjustment as a necessary step to address financial challenges within the sector.