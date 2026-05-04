Otedola debunks false Dangote refinery funding claims, eyes public offer participation

Key Points

Femi Otedola has dismissed viral reports claiming he funded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as “completely and utterly false”.

The billionaire businessman clarified that he has not invested “a single kobo, not one dollar, not one naira” into the project.

Otedola revealed he has actually been “requesting a special allocation to participate in the refinery’s forthcoming public offer”.

He categorically stated that at no point did Alhaji Aliko Dangote “request for financing” from himself, Mr. Elumelu, or Mr. Adenuga.

These clarifications follow a prior disclaimer from the Dangote Group, which had already dismissed claims of personal borrowing from friends as “false, malicious, and baseless”.

Main Story

Femi Otedola has moved to “set the record straight” regarding his involvement in the financing of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, emphatically denying any personal investment in the project to date.

In a direct rebuttal to social media claims, Otedola asserted that the reports are “utterly false” and ignore the reality of his current stance toward the facility.

Rather than being a foundation financier, Otedola clarified that he is looking toward the future of the refinery by seeking a “special allocation” for its upcoming public offer.

This response reinforces an earlier statement from the Dangote Group, which had previously labeled publications suggesting a fallout over failed financial assistance as “wholly inaccurate”.

The Group had already clarified that Aliko Dangote does not fund his projects through personal borrowing from friends and maintains a “longstanding and cordial relationship” with other industry leaders.

Otedola emphasized that the Dangote Group is a “well-structured organisation” capable of raising capital through professional channels, warning that these “social media fabrications” are a deliberate attempt to “sow discord” within the nation’s business elite.

The Issues

“Calculated mischief” is being used to spread “lies dressed up as insider information” regarding private sector relationships.

The Dangote Group maintains that its refinery was not financed through “personal borrowing from friends,” challenging anyone to provide verifiable evidence.

There is a “deliberate attempt to create rifts” among prominent business leaders who have collaborated for decades.

The unauthorized use of Mr. Dangote’s likeness in “AI-generated advertisements” and fabricated statements is causing reputational damage.

What’s Being Said

“Reports claiming that Femi Otedola funded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery are completely and utterly false. He has not invested a single kobo, not one dollar, not one naira.” — Femi Otedola

“I can categorically state that at no point did Alhaji Dangote request for financing from Mr Elumelu, Mr Adenuga and myself.” — Femi Otedola

“The Group categorically rejects claims that the development of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals was financed through personal borrowing from friends.” — Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group

“Nigeria deserves truth, not lies dressed up as insider information!” — Femi Otedola

What’s Next

Femi Otedola is positioned to participate as an investor through the refinery’s “forthcoming public offer”.

The Dangote Group has put all platforms on notice to “desist immediately” from disseminating false content.

The company stated it would take “legal action where required” to protect its reputation and that of its leadership.

Both parties are calling for a more responsible use of social media to avoid “manufactured drama”.

Bottom Line

Funding Rebuttal. Following the Dangote Group’s initial denial of personal lending, Femi Otedola has also moved to shut down claims of personal loans for refinery construction, reaffirming that the project used structured capital while he eyes future participation via a public offer.