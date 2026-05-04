North-West Climate Summit 2026 aims to transform region into green investment hub

Key Points

The Presidency announced that the North-West Climate Summit 2026 will reposition the region from “vulnerability to a hub for investment, resilience and green growth”.

Scheduled for Aug. 4, the summit is a “presidential initiative convened by the presidency’s community engagement office for the North-West”.

The initiative targets seven states: “Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara”.

A key feature of the summit is the launch of a “North-West Climate Fund to mobilise capital for climate-related projects”.

Plans include a “waste-to-wealth programme” designed to “formalise informal collection systems, create jobs and promote recycling”.

Main Story

The Federal Government is set to launch a strategic environmental and economic overhaul of Northern Nigeria through the North-West Climate Summit 2026.

Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement, Abdullahi Yakasai, stated on Wednesday that the “North-West faces significant environmental challenges,” but emphasized that desertification and water scarcity actually “create opportunities for sustainable growth and investment”.

He noted that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the summit represents a “strategic shift from climate vulnerability to climate investment” by aligning national climate priorities with execution at the state and local levels.

The summit is designed as a “platform for execution” rather than just a discussion forum. It will introduce a “Climate Investment Marketplace” to connect investors with viable regional projects and bridge the gap between “policy and implementation”.

According to the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission, Shehu Ma’aji, the commission, which serves “over 65 million people” will utilize this initiative to tackle critical issues like “land degradation, water scarcity and food insecurity” while addressing the high unemployment rate among the region’s “seven million youths”.

The Issues

The region currently struggles with “desertification, land degradation, [and] water scarcity,” which directly leads to “declining farm productivity”.

Over “seven million youths” in the North-West remain unemployed, a factor that stakeholders link to broader regional “insecurity”.

A primary hurdle is the existing “policy and implementation gaps” that have historically hindered the flow of “local and international financing” into climate projects.

The current “informal collection systems” for waste lack formalization, missing opportunities to convert refuse into “fertiliser, energy and other products”.

What’s Being Said

“The North-West faces significant environmental challenges, but these create opportunities for sustainable growth and investment.” — Abdullahi Yakasai

“This is not just a summit; it is a platform for execution.” — Abdullahi Yakasai

“My goal is to connect Nigeria’s climate priorities with local capital and partners.” — Mea Boykins, Lead Consultant

“The North-West faces significant environmental challenges, but these create opportunities for sustainable growth and investment.” — Abdullahi Yakasai

What’s Next

The summit will convene on Aug. 4 to begin mobilizing financing for regional “climate-resilient agriculture” and “renewable energy”.

The presidency will implement “awareness campaigns, town hall engagements and tree-planting initiatives” to drive community impact.

Organizers plan to establish the “North-West Climate Fund” to provide the necessary capital for long-term “green enterprise” projects.

The “waste-to-wealth programme” will begin equipping collectors and linking them with partners to convert waste into “energy and other products”.

Bottom Line

Green Transition. By transforming environmental threats like desertification into “investable solutions,” the Presidency aims to use the 2026 summit as a “scalable model” to drive economic resilience and green growth across the North-West.