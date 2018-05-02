Ekiti Govt Promotes Over 37,000 Workers

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has announced the promotion of 37,132 workers. The governor, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, said their promotion had been kept in view since 2015 due to the state’s poor finances.

A breakdown of the promotion showed that 23, 480 were promoted in the civil service, Hospital Management Board, Teaching Service Commission and parastatals. Others were 13, 652 in SUBEB and Local Government Service Commission.

Fayose urged the workers to vote for his deputy, Olusola Kolapo Eleka, to continue his administration’s good works.

On the new minimum wage, he called for a review of the existing revenue formula to favour the states to pay the wage bill.He also asked the labour unions to mount pressure on the Federal Government to release the differential between the oil benchmark and the new oil price.

The state Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Odunayo Adesoye, commended the governor for the kind gesture.