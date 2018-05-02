FG To Implement New Minimum Wage In September

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while speaking at the 2018 May Day celebration in Abuja, promised that the Federal Government will expedite action to ensure that a new minimum wage is ready by the second quarter of the year.

Osinbajo also assured stakeholders that delays in the payment of salaries and pensions would end, as the welfare of workers would be prioritized.

“The argument for a national minimum wage cannot be faulted, because minimum wage is the minimum amount of compensation an employee must receive for putting in his or her labour.

And as such, should be anchored on the principles of social justice, equity, and fairness. We believe that those who can pay above the social protection floor are free to do so, as many have been doing in many states and sectors of the economy,” he said.

Osinbajo was hopeful that the “Tripartite Committee, comprising government, labour, and the private sector, will expedite its assignment, to enable the Federal Government to present an executive bill on a new national minimum wage to the National Assembly for passage into law, as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the Federal Government and the state governments will continue to work together to improve the conditions of workers across the country.”