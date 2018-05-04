Ekiti 2019: Bade-Gboyega Emerges UPN Governorship Candidate

Chief Olufemi Bade-Gboyega on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti emerged the governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Mr. Bade-Gboyega, who was the sole candidate in the primary election of the party, was unanimously adopted by all the 80 delegates across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Mr. Bade-Gboyega was a co-contestant with two other aspirants before they stepped down for him a day to the primary election.

Commending the delegates, the UPN candidate thanked the party’s delegates and congress chairman for finding him worthy to carry the flag of the party in the forthcoming election.

“I humbly accept the flag of the party and the responsibilities associated with it.

“I assure you that I will not let the party down and will carry the flag to victory and install it high at the Government House of Ekiti State on July 14,” he said.

The UPN candidate promised to quickly embark on the establishment of mechanised farms that would generate over 30,000 jobs for the unemployed once elected as governor.

“I will create a season of harvest because our people have been sowing and sacrificing and they must reap; there will be bountiful harvest for Ekiti populace.

“We are not going to focus optimally on capital projects when people do not have food on their tables but we are going to embark on green revolution,’’ he said.

According to him, civil servants constitute the engine room of any government and should be encouraged by giving them their entitlements and incentives.

“We are going to make use of experience and the vast knowledge of our civil servants.

“Also, there will be free education from elementary to secondary school level while there will be 50 per cent reduction in tuition fee for the tertiary institution if I am elected as a governor in our dear state,’’ he stated.

Bankole Okwa, The National Chairman of UPN, who presented the party’s flag to Bade-Gboyega, described the candidate as “ a vibrant young man full of energy and enthusiasm to rescue the state out of unfulfilled petty promises of past and present leaders.’’

Mr. Okwa, who was represented by Mr. Francis Okonkwo, the party’s National Vice Chairman South East, urged INEC and all security agencies to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties during and after the election.

Earlier, Makinde Sunday, the state of the party, said the primary election was conducted in line with INEC guidelines.

Mr. Sunday, who noted that the party was ready and resolute in its quest to wrestle power, added:

“Today, we are holding our party state congress and gubernatorial primary election in the state; this shows our level of preparation for the election and pointer to our readiness for governance.

“The UPN may be perceived as up-starting and unpopular but we have all it takes to go out like the little and unknown David and become victorious at the poll come July 14, 2018.’’

The primary, which was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere, witnessed the presence of security agents and representatives of INEC as well as party chieftains.