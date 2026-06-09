NLC delegate dies at international labour conference in Geneva

Key points

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the death of labour leader Domingo Adeleke during the ongoing International Labour Conference in Geneva.

Adeleke reportedly died after a brief illness while attending the 114th session of the conference.

Labour leaders have described him as a dedicated unionist whose contributions to workers’ rights left a lasting impact.

Main story

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its delegates, Domingo Adeleke, during the ongoing 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Adeleke reportedly died on Monday after a brief illness while participating in the global labour gathering.

His death was announced in a statement shared on social media by the NLC’s Assistant General Secretary, Chris Onyeka, who described the deceased as a committed trade unionist and advocate for workers’ welfare.

According to Onyeka, Adeleke remained dedicated to the cause of Nigerian workers throughout his career, serving diligently at both state and national levels until his final days.

He noted that Adeleke’s commitment to the struggle for decent work and improved labour conditions earned him recognition beyond Nigeria and took him to the international stage.

The issues

Adeleke’s death represents a significant loss to Nigeria’s labour movement, particularly in Lagos State, where he played a key role in labour negotiations and workers’ advocacy.

His passing also comes at a time when labour leaders from around the world are gathered in Geneva to discuss critical issues affecting workers, employment, social protection, and workplace rights.

The incident has cast a shadow over Nigeria’s participation in the conference and prompted tributes from labour stakeholders.

What’s being said

Announcing the development, Onyeka said Adeleke’s loss would be deeply felt by colleagues and workers who benefited from his years of service.

“He was a committed trade unionist whose dedication to Nigerian workers in Lagos State and the struggle for decent work took him to the global stage right to the end,” Onyeka said.

He disclosed that members of the NLC leadership visited the hospital in Annemasse, France, where Adeleke’s body was kept, to pay their respects and express solidarity with his family and colleagues.

“The loss is felt deeply by all who knew him and worked alongside him,” he added.

Onyeka extended condolences to Adeleke’s family, members of the NLC, and labour activists across Lagos State.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the NLC family, and all comrades across Lagos State. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his commitment to workers’ rights continue to inspire us,” he said.

What’s next

The NLC is expected to begin arrangements for the repatriation of Adeleke’s remains and other burial-related activities.

Labour leaders and workers’ groups are also expected to continue paying tribute to his contributions to the labour movement and his advocacy for workers’ rights.

Bottom line

The death of Domingo Adeleke at the International Labour Conference marks a painful loss for the Nigeria Labour Congress and the broader labour community, ending the career of a union leader remembered for his commitment to workers’ welfare and industrial relations.