Osun Election: Police Apprehends PDP Agents with Cash Seeking to Buy Votes

The Nigerian police have arrested two PDP agents out on a mission to buy votes in the course of voting in the Osun governorship election.

The agents, identified as Adebayo Rafiu and Muraian Latif, were caught with a sack with the inscription: ‘Senator Isiaka Adeleke Free Rice’, in Iwo.

According to a post on the officialNPF Twitter handle, the bag contained N640,000.

Two (2) suspected vote buyers have been arrested by a team of police personnel on election duty at Iwo LGA of OSUN State and the sum of N604,000 recovered from their possession. Investigation is being intensified. pic.twitter.com/AYuLGi7r38 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 22, 2018

An update on the arrest said the men claimed they were given the money by their ward chairman, to buy votes.

Punch had earlier reported another PDP agent arrested for giving out money at a polling centre in Ede, the hometown of the PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.