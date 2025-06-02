Operation Whirlwind Disrupts PMS Supply To Terrorists, Records Seizures Worth Over ₦2 Billion

In a major breakthrough against the illicit supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to terrorist groups, operatives of Operation Whirlwind have intensified efforts to choke off fuel access to Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandits across Nigeria.

The special task force, jointly launched by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has recorded significant successes since its inception nearly a year ago. Coordinated by Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) HK Ejibunu, the operation is specifically designed to combat PMS smuggling, particularly across Nigeria’s porous borders.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Nigeria Customs Training College in Lagos, ACG Ejibunu disclosed that over 1.51 million litres of PMS had been intercepted across multiple flashpoints in the country by April 2025. These seizures, conveyed in trucks, boats, cars, and jerrycans, have a duty paid value (DPV) exceeding ₦2 billion.

“Supplying PMS to terrorists has drastically reduced,” ACG Ejibunu stated. “I can boldly say that our efforts have weakened the operational capacity of bandits and insurgents nationwide.”

Remarkably, these massive operations have been executed without the use of firearms.

“We’ve never fired a single shot,” Ejibunu revealed. “PMS is extremely flammable. A stray bullet could trigger an explosion with devastating consequences. We are careful not to endanger innocent lives or cause a national disaster.”

To mitigate potential confrontations, the team collaborates with the military when situations escalate. Citing an incident in Mubi, Adamawa State, Ejibunu explained that upon calling the military, their rapid response forced armed smugglers to abandon their weapons and flee.

In the Lagos/Ogun operational axis alone, Operation Whirlwind confiscated 1,577 jerrycans of PMS (25 litres each), totalling 39,425 litres, along with eight vehicles used to convey the contraband. The estimated value of the seizures in this axis amounts to ₦63.4 million—₦39.4 million in petroleum products and ₦24 million in vehicles.

Reiterating the service’s zero-tolerance stance on economic sabotage, ACG Ejibunu warned that there would be no safe haven for smugglers.

“We are committed to dismantling smuggling networks across the country. The Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has directed that all seized PMS be made available to citizens through public auctions,” he said.

Under this directive, the intercepted fuel was sold to the public at ₦10,000 per 25-litre jerrycan, offering relief to consumers while denying criminals access to the vital resource.

Ejibunu reaffirmed that the Customs Service, under the leadership of CG Adeniyi, will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to safeguard national security and protect the economy from saboteurs.