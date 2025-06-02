NECA Announces 4th Edition Of Nigeria Employers’ Summit With Vice President Shettima As Special Guest

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the foremost voice of organised business in Nigeria, has announced the 4th edition of the Nigeria Employers’ Summit, scheduled to hold from Wednesday, June 25 to Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel, Federal Capital Territory.

This year’s summit, themed “Enabling Sustainable Enterprise in a Transitioning Economy: Aligning Fiscal, Trade and Regulatory Reforms for Rapid National Development,” is poised to galvanise meaningful dialogue around Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape and the need for sustainable enterprise development.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, is expected to grace the summit as Special Guest of Honour, alongside a distinguished lineup of policy influencers, economic thought leaders, and business trailblazers.

Speaking ahead of the summit, NECA’s Director General, Mr. Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, described the event as more than a gathering of professionals. “This summit is a dynamic movement designed to shape the future of employment and enterprise across Africa. It presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to dissect pressing issues such as tax reforms, ESG and sustainability, trade and investment, and regulatory transformation,” he said.

Participants—including CEOs, entrepreneurs, tech innovators, HR leaders, and economic strategists—will benefit from an immersive two-day experience featuring panel discussions, masterclasses, exhibitions, and fireside chats with key government officials and business executives.

Confirmed speakers and discussants include:

Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of State, Industry

Zachaeus Adedeji, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, DG, PEBEC

Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, DG, NAFDAC

Olasupo Olusi, MD, Bank of Industry

Tobi Adeniyi, MD, Unilever Nigeria Plc

Oyeyimika Adeboye, MD, Cadbury Nigeria

Tomi Adepoju, Partner, KPMG

Seun Oni, CEO, AG Leventis

Victoria Uwadoka, Head of Sustainability, Nestlé Nigeria

Femi Jaiyeola, Group Chief Compliance Officer, Access Bank

The summit promises a robust exchange of ideas aimed at redefining the future of work and sustainable enterprise in Nigeria. Interested participants are encouraged to register via the official link: https://lnkd.in/dmcErGdd

For NECA, this summit is yet another demonstration of its commitment to driving enterprise growth, fostering productive dialogue, and shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory through business-centric solutions.