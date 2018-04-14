OPEC Oil Cuts Affecting Global Crude Oil Market : IEA

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the international oil market could become too tight if supply remains restrained by OPEC and its allies as global oil stocks have diminished.

The IEA, which coordinates the energy policies of industrialised nations, said stocks in developed countries could fall to their five-year average – a metric used by OPEC to measure the success of output cuts – as early as May.

“It is not for us to declare on behalf of the Vienna agreement countries that it is ‘mission accomplished’, but if our outlook is accurate, it certainly looks very much like it,” the IEA said in its monthly report.

Vienna-based OPEC has reduced production in tandem with Russia and other allies since January 2017 to prop up oil prices, which soared above $70 per barrel this month, giving a new boost to booming U.S. output of shale oil.